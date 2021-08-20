Oxfam Australia creates CDO role after data breach

By on
Oxfam Australia creates CDO role after data breach

Exec will take charge of cyber security.

Oxfam Australia is recruiting its first-ever chief data officer after contact information belonging to donors was unlawfully accessed in a cyber attack earlier this year.

The charity went looking for the CDO - who will also have responsibility whole-of-organisation cyber security and data protection - this month.

A spokesperson told iTnews the part-time executive position had been created following a recent review of its executive management structure.

“We identified a need for a senior strategic role to strengthen our organisation’s approach to our data strategy and management,” the spokesperson said.

“This role will require strategic operational and project management experience, and familiarity with data science.

“Given data analytics infrastructure and capabilities generally cover the accessibility, integrity and protection of data, this role also includes a cyber security component.”

According to the job ad, the Melbourne-based CDO will be tasked with “supporting, coordinating and building a cross-organisational centre of experience in data analytics”.

Oxfam Australia’s analytics capability is current spread across a number of teams in offices across the country.

In addition to building capability in analytics, the CDO will ensure “best practice cyber security protections”.

The successful applicant will be expected to have extensive experience in developing, delivering and supporting data infrastructure assets and platforms, as well as leadership.

In January, Oxfam Australia suffered a data breach that allegedly impacted the data of 1.7 million supporters.

The charity later confirmed that supporter information had been unlawfully accessed by an external party, including names, addresses, dates of birth, email addresses, phone numbers and gender.

Following the completion of the forensic investigation in March, the charity reported the matter to the Australian Federal Police.

Oxfam Australia is offering the successful CDO a two-year contract with an annual salary of up to $160,000 plus superannuation.

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Copyright © iTnews.com.au . All rights reserved.
Tags:
breach cdo cyber cyber security data data breach oxfam australia security

Sponsored Whitepapers

Develop a resiliency strategy that integrates risk analysis & continuity management
Develop a resiliency strategy that integrates risk analysis & continuity management
IBM Maximo: Manage any asset, anytime, any place with mobile EAM
IBM Maximo: Manage any asset, anytime, any place with mobile EAM
Optimise your operations with APM and AI-Powered insights
Optimise your operations with APM and AI-Powered insights
Forrester Study: Understand the total economic impact of using IBM Cloud Pak&#8482; for Data
Forrester Study: Understand the total economic impact of using IBM Cloud Pak™ for Data
Technology skill development: The strategy for building better teams
Technology skill development: The strategy for building better teams

Events

Most Read Articles

Australian Federal Police investigates ASC subsea cable cut off Perth

Australian Federal Police investigates ASC subsea cable cut off Perth
JB Hi-Fi refurbishes 7500 'unsellable' handsets for staff, loan use

JB Hi-Fi refurbishes 7500 'unsellable' handsets for staff, loan use
How IT offshoring came back to bite Transport for NSW

How IT offshoring came back to bite Transport for NSW
CBA to send 100 roles including from its technology operations offshore

CBA to send 100 roles including from its technology operations offshore

Log In

Email:
Password:
  |  Forgot your password?