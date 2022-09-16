Optus' head of data platforms to leave

Optus' head of data platforms to leave
Matt McKenzie.

After near two-year modernisation effort.

Optus' head of data platforms and data management Matt McKenzie is set to leave the telco in the coming weeks.

McKenzie revealed his plans in a LinkedIn post, where he reflected on Optus' "data journey" which saw the telco modernise its data platforms and tools "across data warehousing, big data, data management, insights, visualisation AI and machine learning."

McKenzie described his role to internal publication Inside Optus in 2021.

“As head of data platform management, I manage all our technology assets across Optus relating to data," he said at the time.

McKenzie spent almost two years in the data management role, but has done several stints with Optus over the course of his career, including multple times as a project manager, as well as its director for business intelligence and big data from 2010 to 2013.

Optus declined to comment on McKenzie’s departure.

He entered IT in 2001 working for COMindico, and has also held roles with Telecom New Zealand, Mastersoft Systems, Axe Group, O’Brien Glass Industries, Salesforce, News Corp and Xoteric.

