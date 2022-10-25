Optus data breach response lands OAIC an extra $5.5m

The Office of the Australian Information Commissioner (OAIC) will be given an extra $5.5 million spread over two years to fund its involvement in the response effort to the Optus data breach.

Budget documents released on Tuesday night stated the extra funds would flow from this financial year to help the office “investigate and respond” to the breach.

Earlier this month, the OAIC launched an investigation “into the personal information handling practices” of Optus, following a breach that has exposed personal data of at least 2.8 million people, and as many as 9.8 million.

The OAIC said its investigation will concentrate on whether Optus took reasonable steps to protect the personal information from “misuse, interference, loss, unauthorised access, modification or disclosure”.

The office will also explore whether the telco’s data collection practices were necessary to carry out its business, and the extent to which its practices aligned with Australian privacy principles.

Elsewhere in budget documents, it was predicted that average staffing levels at the OAIC could rise from 118 people in 2021-22 to 166 people in 2022-23.

The documents caution that the actual staffing levels often come in under the forecast level, due to difficulties recruiting and other hiring-related challenges.