Identity access management company Okta has named Australian David Bradbury as its new chief security officer (CSO).

Bradbury joins the company from Symantec where he spent three years as senior vice-president.

Prior to this he was GM and head of Cyber security operations at Commonwealth Bank for five years. He has also held senior security roles at some of the world’s largest banks including Barclays, ABN Amro and Morgan Stanley.

