Officeworks stands up its own enterprise identity platform

By on
Officeworks stands up its own enterprise identity platform

Aims to deliver it by the end of the year.

Officeworks is in the process of standing up a new enterprise identity services platform that it hopes to deliver by the end of the year.

Head of cyber security Christie Lim told a recent SailPoint ‘Back to the Future’ virtual summit that before 2020, the retailer “had the luxury of relying on Coles, who was our managed service for identity.”

“It was very much managed as a ‘black box’,” Lim said.

“In 2020, everything changed as Officeworks departed from our Coles managed identity and HR system. 

“That gave us the first opportunity to start owning identity as a core capability of our cyber security strategy, and led us to where we are today, in the middle of implementing SailPoint IdentityNow as our first enterprise identity solution.”

Officeworks was originally part of Coles Group, which was snapped up by Wesfarmers in 2007. Wesfarmers has since demerged from the Coles Group, but Officeworks remains in the Wesfarmers stable.

Lim said that Officeworks spent “12 weeks, if not longer” scoping and documenting its identity needs. It also ran market research on three identity solutions as part of its due diligence.

She said the system needed to be able to connect to on-premises and cloud-based Active Directory, to the retailer’s SuccessFactors HR system, and to a range of legacy systems.

Lim added that the use of SailPoint’s IdentityNow platform is in line with a broader strategic direction by the retailer to use as-a-service products where possible.

“We do have a SaaS-first model in our technology strategy direction,” she said.

“More and more, our business is looking to reduce the footprint in our data centre, so certainly we put forward a SaaS-based identity solution as being preferred.”

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Copyright © iTnews.com.au . All rights reserved.
Tags:
enterpriseidentityofficeworksretailitsailpointsecurityservicessoftware

Sponsored Whitepapers

NextGen Security Operations: A Roadmap for the Future
NextGen Security Operations: A Roadmap for the Future
Video: Watch Juniper talk about its Aston Martin partnership
Video: Watch Juniper talk about its Aston Martin partnership
Don&#8217;t pay the ransom: A three-step guide to ransomware protection
Don’t pay the ransom: A three-step guide to ransomware protection
A Guide to Cyber Security Threat Hunting
A Guide to Cyber Security Threat Hunting
20 ways Automate solves IT and business problems
20 ways Automate solves IT and business problems

Events

Most Read Articles

NBN Co reveals the two ways to get invited to upgrade FTTN to full fibre

NBN Co reveals the two ways to get invited to upgrade FTTN to full fibre
NBN Co takes 5G leap with $750m fixed wireless network upgrade

NBN Co takes 5G leap with $750m fixed wireless network upgrade
Services Australia to upgrade IBM mainframe for $28.5m

Services Australia to upgrade IBM mainframe for $28.5m
NBN Co quantifies how many HFC dropouts in a day is too many

NBN Co quantifies how many HFC dropouts in a day is too many

Digital Nation

The other &#8216;CTO&#8217;: The emerging role of the chief transformation officer
The other ‘CTO’: The emerging role of the chief transformation officer
As NFTs gain traction, businesses start taking early bets
As NFTs gain traction, businesses start taking early bets
COVER STORY: From cost control to customer fanatics, AI is transforming the contact centre
COVER STORY: From cost control to customer fanatics, AI is transforming the contact centre
Case Study: PlayHQ leverages graph technologies for sports administration
Case Study: PlayHQ leverages graph technologies for sports administration
Metaverse hype will transition into new business models by mid decade: Gartner
Metaverse hype will transition into new business models by mid decade: Gartner

Log In

  |  Forgot your password?