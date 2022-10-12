October Patch Wednesday handles 13 critical vulnerabilities

By on
October Patch Wednesday handles 13 critical vulnerabilities

One PrivEsc bug exploited in the wild.

Microsoft's regular set of security updates address 96 vulnerabilities, 13 of them rated as critical, for October.

Critical remote code execution vulnerabilities are found in its Office productivity suite, and in the Windows point-to-point tunnelling protocol (PPTP) which contains seven serious bugs that require attackers to exploit and win a race condition.

Several other remote code execution and privilege elevation vulnerabilities are fixed in the Patch Wednesday updates, including one affecting the Active Directory Certificate Services which is rated as critical.

Eleven vulnerabilities affect Microsoft's Chromium-based Edge web browser, but these are not rated, the SANS Internet Storm Centre noted.

An Exchange Server vulnerability that can be exploited by authenticated users is not patched this month; instead, Microsoft recommends rule-based attack blocking to mitigate this.

Of the 13 critical-rated vulnerabilities, the Common Vulnerabilities and Exposures 2022-41033 bug affecting the Windows COM+ component services management system is being exploited in the wild currently.

Microsoft rates the system service elevation of privilege vulnerability as a 7.8 out of 10 on the Common Vulnerabilities Scoring System version 3.1.

Another privilege escalation vulnerability affecting Azure Arc-enabled Kubernetes cluster Connect has the full CVSS 3.1 rating of 10.0; it could allow an attacker to become an admin, and gain full control over the Kubernetes cluster.

But Rapid7 product manager Greg Wiseman questioned why the CVE-2022-37968 vulnerability was scored as a full 10.0, given that it's difficult to exploit.

"It's unclear why Microsoft assigned such a high score, given that an attacker would need to know the randomly generated external DNS [domain name system] endpoint for an Azure Arc-enabled Kubernetes cluster, arguably making the attack complexity high," Wiseman said.

Nevertheless, Wiseman suggested Azure Arc and Stack Edge users should check that auto-updates are turned on and if not, upgrade manually as soon as possible.

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Copyright © iTnews.com.au . All rights reserved.
Tags:
comedgeexchangemicrosoftpatch tuesdaypatch wednesdaysecurity

Sponsored Whitepapers

Forrester Study APAC: Don&#8217;t Just Educate, Create Cybersafe Behaviour
Forrester Study APAC: Don’t Just Educate, Create Cybersafe Behaviour
Teaching Good Cyber Security Behaviors with Seinfield
Teaching Good Cyber Security Behaviors with Seinfield
2022 State of Email Security Report
2022 State of Email Security Report
Cyber Resilience For Dummies - ANZ edition
Cyber Resilience For Dummies - ANZ edition
How to successfully plan, deploy & launch an intranet
How to successfully plan, deploy & launch an intranet

Events

Most Read Articles

Telstra chair takes aim at Optus' security critics

Telstra chair takes aim at Optus' security critics
ABS "rattled" PwC Australia's Census code, security

ABS "rattled" PwC Australia's Census code, security
Services Australia now has the Optus data it asked for

Services Australia now has the Optus data it asked for
Deloitte Australia acquires Hacktive

Deloitte Australia acquires Hacktive

Digital Nation

Case Study: Bendigo and Adelaide bank turn to AWS and Google for front and backend
Case Study: Bendigo and Adelaide bank turn to AWS and Google for front and backend
Six trends driving metaverse technologies: Gartner
Six trends driving metaverse technologies: Gartner
COVER STORY: Gen Z forces universities to digitally transform
COVER STORY: Gen Z forces universities to digitally transform
Case Study: Munro Footwear Group changes &#8216;every system imaginable&#8217; says CTO Keng Ng
Case Study: Munro Footwear Group changes ‘every system imaginable’ says CTO Keng Ng
Web3 skills shortage creates project backlog until 2024
Web3 skills shortage creates project backlog until 2024

Log In

  |  Forgot your password?