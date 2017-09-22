OAIC investigates defunct firm's data leak in Qld, NT

A defunct consumer lessor that operated in Queensland and the Northern Territory is being investigated by Australia’s privacy regulator over an alleged data breach.

Amazing Rentals, which offered consumer leases for household items through three stores in Darwin, Toowoomba and Caboolture prior to ceasing trading, is said to have left information supplied by 4000 customers online.

The information included identity documents, credit application forms, Centrelink documents and bank statements.

A spokesperson for the Office of the Australian Information Commissioner (OAIC) told iTnews that 2300 people in Toowoomba and Caboolture were affected, along with a further 1700 in the Northern Territory.

OAIC has already moved to shut down the page, and is currently investigating whether any of the information was misused while it was available online.

“Right now, all previous customers are encouraged to take proactive steps to protect their personal information and prevent ID theft,” it said in a statement.

“While we do not know if information that was available on the website has been misused, we are encouraging former customers of Amazing Rentals to be alert to the possibility of identity fraud and take some basic precautions.”

The Australian Securities and Investments Commission has previously investigated the company over concerns about its compliance with credit legislation.

The company avoided prosecution at the time by entering into an enforceable undertaking agreement with ASIC requiring its Darwin store to cease operations for a period of 12 months.