Nvidia says video gaming market slowing

Nvidia forecast its sales of video game chips would decline in the current quarter, and startled some analysts by laying out new supply-chain issues resulting from China's Covid-19 lockdowns.

Chief executive Jensen Huang told Reuters that Nvidia's gaming business revenue will post a percentage drop in the mid-teens for the current quarter compared with the previous quarter.

"Overall the gaming market is slowing," Huang said. Based on the softer market demand, Nvidia has chosen to reduce what it sells into the China market, he said. Nvidia is also taking a hit from Russia and sees "slower sell-through" in Europe, he said.

The company's first-quarter revenues and earnings topped analyst estimates.

Concerns over inflation are spreading through the US economy, as consumers weigh purchases of items such as laptops and video game consoles.

Nvidia forecast second-quarter revenue of US$8.1 billion (A$14.3 billion), plus or minus 2 percent. Analysts on average expected $8.45 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

The lower revenue forecast included an estimated reduction of about US$500 million relating to Russia and the COVID lockdowns in China.

Chief financial officer Colette Kress said that included about US$400 million lost in gaming sales in China and Russia, and another US$100 million lost in data center sales in Russia.

Kress told analysts on the earnings call that China's COVID lockdowns, in addition to affecting logistics, were hitting consumer spending.

A rout in the cryptocurrency market also hurt demand for its graphics processing units, which are favored by miners of cryptocurrency.

Kress said in a statement on Wednesday that Nvidia had a 52 percent year-over-year decline in its "OEM and other revenue" category due to a drop in revenue from processors for cryptocurrency mining.

Demand from data center clients remained strong as more firms shift to the cloud and incorporate artificial intelligence in their operations. That and automotive sales will help offset the decline in gaming, said Kress.

Data center revenue for the first quarter marked a record US$3.75 billion, up 83 percent year on year. Gaming revenue in the first quarter was also a record US$3.62 billion, up 31 percent year on year.

Revenue for the quarter ended May 1 rose 46 percent to a record US$8.29 billion.