Nuix appoints new CIO

Data forensics firm Nuix has appointed Alexis Rouch as its new chief information officer.

In the role, Rouch will run Nuix's global technology function, leading its team of global engineers that develop, test and support the company’s products.

Rouch is replacing head of technology Paul Keen, who joined Nuix from Qantas in April 2020, and will report directly to the CEO.

According to LinkedIn, Keen currently directs all technology activity including development, product, architecture, security, DevOps and agile practices as global VP of engineering.

Nuix's existing global head of IT and security Jeff Wardell will continue to hold his role, reporting to the chief operating officer.

Nuix managing director Jonathan Rubinsztein welcomed Rouch to the Nuix team, saying the company is “fortunate” to have landed her as CIO.

“We are fortunate to have attracted a strategic technology leader of the calibre of Ms Rouch as she has a proven track record of delivering outcomes in demanding environments,” he said.

“Her expertise spans scale-ups and large top 20 organisations locally and internationally and she can provide distinct insights into what works and what doesn’t.”

Rouch will officially join the Nuix leadership team on August 1.

Rouch joins from Australian SMSF administration and wealth accounting software business Class, where she is currently the chief technology officer.

Since Class was acquired by investment and superannuation platform HUB24, the company has revised the organisational structure of the two businesses.

“As a result, HUB24 CIO Paul Biggs now has an expanded remit that includes Class,” a HUB24 spokesperson told iTnews.

“As previously announced, Class will remain as a business unit within the HUB24 Group with its own brand and leadership team."

Prior to Class, Rouch was both COO and CIO at Swift Media for two-and-a-half years, and was AMP director for IT for over four-and-a-half years.

Rouch has also held leadership roles at ANZ and WorkSafe Victoria, as well as director and consultancy roles across the UK and Europe.