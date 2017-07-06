NSW Transport wants to build its own myGov

Transport for NSW will soon give commuters the option to consolidate their various transport accounts and access service updates through a single online portal, as it moves towards offering personalised customer interactions.

The agency has revealed it is looking to build a single identity platform - that it likens to the federal government’s myGov online service portal - to bring together its “complex and fragmented landscape of channels and identities”.

The My Transport Identity service will allow commuters to manage accounts for the Opal card, NSW TrainLink, and bike lockers in a single location, as well as perform on-demand ticket bookings and other transport-related interactions.

The identity platform will also have the ability to notify users of any disruptions specific to the trips, routes, services or stops that have been favourited by the user, and link to Facebook and Twitter accounts to manage and receive transport alerts.

A mature version of the platform would show users a timeline of their payments for any transport service regardless of payment type, and allow them to log-in using Facebook, Google and Twitter.

The agency wants to be able to use the platform to analyse customer behaviour and offer more personalised services.

The initiative is part of TfNSW’s customer channel transformation program, which is the first step towards personalised services through the “statewide mobility platform” envisaged in the 2016 future transport roadmap.

TfNSW is currently appealing to the market to understand what tools and technology are available.

Work will commence on the project in November, with a minimal viable product expected by February next year.