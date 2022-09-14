NSW Police to defend Mark 43 lawsuit

NSW Police said it will "vigorously defend" a lawsuit filed by software vendor Mark43 after being cut out of a core systems overhaul.

iTnews revealed last month that Mark43 had its contract with NSW Police - part of a billion-dollar overhaul of NSW Police’s COPS system in 2021 called the integrated policing operating system (IPOS) - terminated.

Mark43 was to provide call-taking, dispatch, records, investigations, and forensics components of IPOS through its “single platform” records management system and CAD.

The termination of the contract coincided with layoffs of product designers, software engineers and product managers by the vendor.

The ABC on Wednesday reported that the company has launched legal action, which NSW Police confirmed to iTnews.

“The NSW Police Force (NSWPF) has recently terminated the contract with US-based software provider Mark43 to provide a technology solution for the initial phase of the cloud-based IPOS," a spokesperson said.

“Mark43 has commenced proceedings in the Supreme Court.

“NSWPF will vigorously defend this claim and make a cross-claim to recover its losses.

“NSWPF remains committed to modernising policing operations with new technology platforms that will make it faster, simpler, and safer for officers responding to emergencies and investigating crimes across NSW.

“There will be no impact on police operations or public safety in NSW from the decision to terminate the Mark43 contract.”

The case had a directions hearing before Justice Michael Ball on September 9.

iTnews has asked Mark43 for additional comment.