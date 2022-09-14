NSW Police to defend Mark 43 lawsuit

By on
NSW Police to defend Mark 43 lawsuit

Over IPOS contract axing.

NSW Police said it will "vigorously defend" a lawsuit filed by software vendor Mark43 after being cut out of a core systems overhaul.

iTnews revealed last month that Mark43 had its contract with NSW Police - part of a billion-dollar overhaul of NSW Police’s COPS system in 2021 called the integrated policing operating system (IPOS) - terminated.

Mark43 was to provide call-taking, dispatch, records, investigations, and forensics components of IPOS through its “single platform” records management system and CAD.

The termination of the contract coincided with layoffs of product designers, software engineers and product managers by the vendor.

The ABC on Wednesday reported that the company has launched legal action, which NSW Police confirmed to iTnews.

“The NSW Police Force (NSWPF) has recently terminated the contract with US-based software provider Mark43 to provide a technology solution for the initial phase of the cloud-based IPOS," a spokesperson said.

“Mark43 has commenced proceedings in the Supreme Court.

“NSWPF will vigorously defend this claim and make a cross-claim to recover its losses. 

“NSWPF remains committed to modernising policing operations with new technology platforms that will make it faster, simpler, and safer for officers responding to emergencies and investigating crimes across NSW.

“There will be no impact on police operations or public safety in NSW from the decision to terminate the Mark43 contract.”

The case had a directions hearing before Justice Michael Ball on September 9.

iTnews has asked Mark43 for additional comment.

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Copyright © iTnews.com.au . All rights reserved.
Tags:
bezoscloudcopsgovernmentitiposmark43nsw policesoftware

Sponsored Whitepapers

How to successfully plan, deploy & launch an intranet
How to successfully plan, deploy & launch an intranet
Free eBook: Digital Transformation 101 &#8211; for banks
Free eBook: Digital Transformation 101 – for banks
Why financial services need to tackle their Middle Office
Why financial services need to tackle their Middle Office
Learn: The latest way to transfer files between customers
Learn: The latest way to transfer files between customers
Extracting the value of data using Unified Observability
Extracting the value of data using Unified Observability

Events

Most Read Articles

AWS, Microsoft, Google Cloud, Meta all oppose data localisation for Australia

AWS, Microsoft, Google Cloud, Meta all oppose data localisation for Australia
Bank of Queensland's cloud plans take on Azure hue

Bank of Queensland's cloud plans take on Azure hue
Woodside Energy upgrades digital twin

Woodside Energy upgrades digital twin
iseek lands Queensland gov data centre contract

iseek lands Queensland gov data centre contract

Digital Nation

Case Study: Munro Footwear Group changes &#8216;every system imaginable&#8217; says CTO Keng Ng
Case Study: Munro Footwear Group changes ‘every system imaginable’ says CTO Keng Ng
Web3 skills shortage creates project backlog until 2024
Web3 skills shortage creates project backlog until 2024
Case Study: Bendigo and Adelaide bank turn to AWS and Google for front and backend
Case Study: Bendigo and Adelaide bank turn to AWS and Google for front and backend
Six trends driving metaverse technologies: Gartner
Six trends driving metaverse technologies: Gartner
COVER STORY: Gen Z forces universities to digitally transform
COVER STORY: Gen Z forces universities to digitally transform

Log In

  |  Forgot your password?