NSW Police pushes back go-live on new firearms system

NSW Police has pushed back delivery of its new state-wide system for managing the licensing of firearms until mid-next year due to “challenges” with the technology.

The new system, dubbed the firearms licensing and lifecycle management system (FLIMS), will enable individuals, clubs and businesses to apply for firearms licences and permits from the force online.

It will replace the current integrated licensing system (ILS) system used by the Firearms Registry, which Deloitte found to be nearing end of life back in late 2013 [pdf].

The Deloitte review followed reports that the records of 700,000 firearms holders had been exposed due to weak security and lax audit controls.

But during budget estimates earlier this month, police commissioner Mick Fuller revealed the new system - which was scheduled for delivery next month - would now be delayed until “June-July next year at the latest”.

“I am not happy with the delay, but technology is proving to be a challenge,” Fuller said.

“But it is funded, we have a new team in place and a deadline has been set for June-July next year to have it operational for users.”

A NSW Police spokesperson told iTnews the 2017 delivery was never a confirmed date.

The Salesforce-based platform will integrate with the force’s core computerised operational policing system (COPS).

The go-live delay comes amid a restructure of NSW Police’s technology team, which will see chief information officer Chris Robson depart ahead of Gordon Dunsford taking up the new role of chief information and technology officer in the new year.