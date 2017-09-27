NSW Police begins dispatch system overhaul

The NSW Police Force is preparing to replace its decade-old computer-aided dispatch system with one that can transmit better data to frontline officers, improving their responsiveness to incidents.

The force's current Fujitsu supplied dispatch system has been in place since 2007, and is used on Microsoft Windows based devices, including on mobile data terminals and in local area commands.

But over the past ten years, NSW Police's IT environment has expanded to cover Windows, iOS and Android across its desktops and laptops, in-vehicle computing devices, and mobile devices.

NSW Police is currently in the market for an intelligent computer-aided dispatch solution that will run cross-platform and on different types of end-user devices, and “deliver an engaging intuitive and modern end user interface”.

In doing so it hopes to improve call taking and dispatch process times, increase mobility, and introduce next generation Triple Zero initiatives such as use of imagery, analytics, social media, and SMS.

“As an emergency services response organisation, the NSW Police Force has a service responsibility to keep pace with community expectations and respond to calls for assistance from the public and through agreement, to other law enforcement and government agencies,” tender documents state.

“The ability of NSWPF to receive calls for assistance and communicate those calls to officers in the field to enable response is probably the most time-critical function of police operations.”

Like the existing system, the new one will need to integrate into existing internal policing systems, including WebCOPS, the interCAD electronic messaging system (ICEMS) and Telstra caller line identification.

It is also likely that any new dispatch system will have to integrate with NSW Police’s future core policing system, NewCOPS, which Accenture is the process of building a proof-of-concept for.

The dispatch system will also be expected to be capable of instant push communication to minimise reliance on radio communications, and of consuming GPS for a built-in GIS mapping capability that will retrieve real-time or historical information about incidents, resource and officer activity within a defined area.

While no funding has been allocated to the project, submissions from service providers will be used to develop a business case.

This could come from the $100 million Policing For Tomorrow Technology Fund, which the force has been handed more than half of during 2017-18.

The expressions of interest process comes amid a restructure of the force’s IT division, which will see the duties of the current chief information officer Chris Robson and chief technology officer Syd Griffith merge.