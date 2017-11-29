NSW Justice expecting $23m bill to fix SAP headaches

Deficiencies with NSW Justice's implementation of a new SAP-based finance system have significantly impacted the accuracy of financial reporting within the Justice cluster and may cost as much as $23 million to fix.

The NSW Department of Justice completed its implementation of a new cloud-based version of SAP for enterprise resource planning (ERP) across the Justice cluster, alongside the establishment of a central business support centre for finance and HR, this year.

The project began in 2013 as a way to consolidate numerous different ERP systems across the Justice cluster, and as part of its transition to in-house shared services.

NSW Justice signed with Accenture in mid 2016 to deliver SAP ECC6.0 to agencies on a software-as-a-service basis. The department also used the implementation as an opportunity to establish the central business support centre.

But "significant issues" with the joint projects have meant some agencies within the cluster had to reissue their financial statements this year to the state's auditor-general.

According to state auditor Margaret Crawford the issues were "avoidable", and come down to a lack of proper internal controls.

Her office uncovered 94 internal control issues, 28 of which had been highlighted to NSW Justice last year.

They included an inability for staff to complete bank reconciliations, meaning a significant number of uncleared reconciling items; a failure to properly assign roles and responsibilities in the SAP system, meaning workflows did not operate as intended; and the absence of management and payroll reporting, which hindered oversight controls.

There were also concerns about the accuracy of leave balances and inter-company transactions and balances, Crawford said.

The issues stemmed from "general project management deficiencies" - things like a lack of proper skills assessment for those involved in the project; go-live decisions being made by people without a full understanding of the effort; insufficient stakeholder engagement and change management; and a lack of proper quality and performance management.

However, the auditor said Justice had been able to address the issues with the SAP implementation - thanks to the help of a dedicated project team and external accounting teams - to the point that the audit office was able to issue an unqualified audit opinion on Justice's 2016-17 financial statements.

But the department is still in the process of fully fixing the financial reporting controls to reach the point it was at before implementing the new system.

The audit office reveals Justice is expecting to spend as much as $21 million over the next year to address the issues, adding to the unbudgeted $2 million it forked out in the last 12 months.

Crawford pointed out that the department had experienced similar problems with its long-suffering LifeLink system replacement project, and suggested NSW Justice apply lessons learnt from that project to its current and future IT initiatives.