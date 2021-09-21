NSW Health moves to ServiceNow vaccine management system

By on
NSW Health moves to ServiceNow vaccine management system

Progressively migrating hubs off in-house CoVax system.

NSW Health-run vaccination centres are migrating to a new ServiceNow-based vaccination management system after the software giant won a $6.3 million deal.

eHealth NSW revealed the two-year contract with ServiceNow for its Vaccination Administration Management (VAM) platform last week.

VAM, which first went live in June, is replacing CoVax, a stopgap solution developed in-house over 21 business days earlier this year with help from Microsoft, DGL and Whispir.

CoVax went live in February at South Western Sydney Local Health District (LHD) to support the frontline worker vaccinations and, by August, had expanded to all but three LHDs and speciality networks.

VAM was configured and implemented in just 10 business days in anticipation for the accelerated vaccine rollout in the second half of 2021.

An eHealth NSW spokesperson told iTnews that the ServiceNow platform “ensures scalability and ease of use and is designed to manage the entire vaccination administration”.

It is used to book an appointment, track vaccination doses, record clinical information, manage clinic workflows and interface with the Australian Immunisation Register operated by Services Australia.

NSW Health chief information officer Zoran Bolevich has also previously said that the system has “simplified and automated workflows between administrators, clinicians and patients”.

Vaccination centres that were previously using CoVax are now being progressively migrated to VAM, a complex process as updates continue to be made and usage remains high.

While the rollout is continuing, eHealth NSW last month said “appointments have already successful transitioned from several live clinics, and speed and efficiency of this process continues to improve”.

Earlier this year, Victoria entered a six-month contract of similar value with Microsoft for its Covid vaccine management platform.

Tasmania has rolled out an Oracle health management system to allow residents to book vaccination appointments online.

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Copyright © iTnews.com.au . All rights reserved.
Tags:
coronavirus covid19 ehealth nsw governmentit nsw nsw government nsw health servicenow software state government strategy vaccine

Sponsored Whitepapers

Tomago Aluminium improves SAP environment performance, security with Red Hat and IBM
Tomago Aluminium improves SAP environment performance, security with Red Hat and IBM
Future of work: Support your distributed HR workforce with digital document processes
Future of work: Support your distributed HR workforce with digital document processes
Develop a resiliency strategy that integrates risk analysis & continuity management
Develop a resiliency strategy that integrates risk analysis & continuity management
IBM Maximo: Manage any asset, anytime, any place with mobile EAM
IBM Maximo: Manage any asset, anytime, any place with mobile EAM
Optimise your operations with APM and AI-Powered insights
Optimise your operations with APM and AI-Powered insights

Events

Most Read Articles

Westpac replaces branch phone systems with iPhones, Teams Calling

Westpac replaces branch phone systems with iPhones, Teams Calling
Westpac loses its group head of data and advanced analytics

Westpac loses its group head of data and advanced analytics
NBN Co to charge free fibre recipients that don't stick with higher speed plans

NBN Co to charge free fibre recipients that don't stick with higher speed plans
CBA to rebrand its internal IT organisation

CBA to rebrand its internal IT organisation

Log In

Email:
Password:
  |  Forgot your password?