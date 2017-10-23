NSW govt picks Data Republic to deliver dMarketplace

The NSW government has selected Sydney start-up Data Republic to provide the platform underpinning its new data marketplace.

The dMarketplace aims to allow for the secure discovery, access and use of data held by state government agencies, and has previously been described as a “TripAdvisor for data” by finance minister Victor Dominello.

It is one of the key platforms behind the government’s three-step digital strategy announced in May this year.

NSW chief information and digital officer Damon Rees said the platform would “provide access to a broad range of datasets in a single, searchable location".

The $4.4 million, three-year contract is for Data Republic's Senate platform, which the firm says can simultaneously allow users to securely manage governance, legal agreements and privacy compliance of data exchange whilst also powering open data exchanges.

The dMarketplace will be integrated into the NSW open data portal, and will enable users to rate and comment on datasets.

It is expected to have launched by December this year.