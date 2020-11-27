NSW govt calls on AI experts to join new committee

By
Wants advice on the development and use of the technology.

NSW government is calling on artificial intelligence (AI) experts to join a new committee that will advise on the appropriate use of the technology in the state.

The AI advisory committee, which is the first of its kind for any federal, state or territory government in Australia, was a key commitment in NSW’s inaugural AI strategy.

Chaired by the NSW government’s chief data scientist Dr Ian Opperman, the eight-person committee will play a central role in the development of the state’s AI assurance framework.

The framework will be used to determine the level of risk based on the data that the solution is using and the types of decisions it will generate.

Advice provided by committee members, who will be appointed for up to a period of two years, will also be used to build community trust by helping agencies manage and mitigate risk.

“It’s an exciting time to contribute to shaping the emergence of AI implementation across the NSW public sector and create the world’s most customer-centric government,” the expression of interest reads.

“But AI needs to be developed responsibly and with a clear focus on outcomes so that the community has trust that the technology is being used appropriately, and that any unintended consequences are avoided or remedied quickly and effectively.”

Oppermann said the committee would reflect a diverse range of professional backgrounds, with expertise from a range of sectors, including technical, legal and academic, sought.

“We are seeking the brightest minds with expertise in all areas relating to AI implementation as well as those who are actively engaged in either the technical, legal, regulatory, ethical or academic area of AI design,” he said.

“This committee will provide a forum for the discussion and escalation of emerging or identified risks and will also facilitate collaboration, cooperation and positive partnerships across government, industry and academia.”

Successful committee members will be “recognised thought leaders in the area of AI”, with relevant qualifications and expertise.

Applications close December 15.

