NSW Fair Trading deploys Pega to take building bond management online

NSW Fair Trading deployed a Pega-powered platform to move the state government’s strata building bond and inspections scheme (SBBIS) online earlier this year.

The agency – which sits within the Customer Service cluster – began digitising the scheme through its newly created Strata Hub in August to simplify the bond management process.

SBBIS was introduced in 2018 to ensure owners of newly constructed strata developments of four or more stories could cover the cost of early defects not fixed by a developer.

Under the scheme, developers of are required to pay Fair Trading a bond equal to two percent of the building contract price.

But the former process was time-consuming and repetitive, requiring applicants to fill out up to 35 paper forms and rely on manual monitoring by Fair Trading.

By digitising SBBIS through the Strata Hub, Pega said there is now “full online transparency into all claims, reports, and inspections” and real-time updates.

It said the system assists users by “streamlining required data inputs and pre-filling known data” and Fair Trading through “compliance support and improved cyber security”.

Pega also supports the SBBIS Inspect app used by NSW building inspectors to capture evidence of building defects and submit reports.

NSW Fair Trading commissioner Rose Webb said the project forms part of broader transformation underway to increase efficiencies and boost confidence in the building industry.

“By doing so, we will provide better protection for new apartment owners against defective building work,” she said.

Pegasystems’ director, industrial principal of public sector for the Asia Pacific Rob Bollard said the upgrade had modernised “how claims are processed, creating more frictionless service”.