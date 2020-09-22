Nokia hires former Trump adviser Grace Koh

Nokia has hired Grace Koh, former technology adviser to US President Donald Trump, to lobby for the company in Washington.

"We are at a critical juncture in United States tech policy, particularly in regards to 5G strategy and the platforms of the future," Brian Hendricks, Nokia's vice president of government relations Americas, said in a statement.

Koh served in the White House 2017-2018 and she headed the US delegation at the International Telecommuncation Union's World Radiocommunication Conference in 2019, negotiating successful outcomes for US spectrum and satellite policy, Nokia said.