Nokia hires former Trump adviser Grace Koh

By on
To lobby for the company in Washington.

Nokia has hired Grace Koh, former technology adviser to US President Donald Trump, to lobby for the company in Washington.

"We are at a critical juncture in United States tech policy, particularly in regards to 5G strategy and the platforms of the future," Brian Hendricks, Nokia's vice president of government relations Americas, said in a statement.

Koh served in the White House 2017-2018 and she headed the US delegation at the International Telecommuncation Union's World Radiocommunication Conference in 2019, negotiating successful outcomes for US spectrum and satellite policy, Nokia said.

