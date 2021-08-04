Nib to enable on-the-spot claims at 1300 pharmacies

Health insurer nib has introduced a technology system to pharmacies that allows its members to claim for part of the cost of pharmaceuticals on-the-spot.

The fund is using technology from fintech LanternPay and Civica, and expects to expand the type of on-the-spot claims that the system processes in the near future.

LanternPay partnered with Civica in 2019 to develop a cloud-based online solution for health insurers and healthcare providers.

Following a six week pilot, the system is set to be rolled out to over 1300 pharmacies throughout Australia.

“Previously, when [nib] members needed to submit a claim for a prescription at their local pharmacy they would have to pay the full amount for the prescription and then submit the claim with their health fund later on,” LanternPay's general Manager of healthcare Mirinda O'Gorman said in a statement.

“Through our digital claiming platform, nib members can process their claim on-the-spot while our systems sort out the admin side in the background.

“It’s also browser-based, so pharmacies don’t need to sign up to a particular bank in order to access the claiming system, which tends to be a requirement of other claiming systems."

nib's chief information officer Brendan Mills said that in the coming months the solution will be used to enable on-the-spot claims for a wider range of health services.

“We’ll also be rolling out this claiming service to pathology, with an expectation that we’ll initially be able to automate up to 70 percent of our pathology claims which will deliver significant cost savings to the business and help to keep premium costs lower for our members,” Mills said.

“We’re also looking at opportunities to expand this even wider so that our members can use LanternPay’s services for everyday claiming, like at their local physio, gym, dentist and chiropractor.”

Mills said nib members “want quick and easy solutions when it comes to claiming which is exactly what this new solution offers.”