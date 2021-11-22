NEXTDC to take stake in AUCloud

By on
NEXTDC to take stake in AUCloud

Intends to participate in AUCloud’s equity raise.

NEXTDC will take a near 20 percent stake in the operator of AUCloud as the latter looks to the market to fund a new phase of growth.

AUCloud, the trading name for Sovereign Cloud Holdings, said it would issue new shares to raise approximately $35 million, which includes a placement to NEXTDC.

NEXTDC will ultimately wind up with 19.99 percent of the company, as well as a place on the AUCloud board; its total investment would be around $17 million, AUCloud said in a slide deck.

Proceeds from the equity raising will be put to use building “three new sovereignty cloud platform zones in Brisbane, Melbourne and Adelaide, [which] are forecast to be in operation by 4QFY22, 2QFY23 and 4QFY23 respectively,” AUCloud said.

The money will also go into upgrading storage and compute behind the zones, and into the working capital requirements of AUCloud.

AUCloud said it would need more engineering, sales, marketing and operations staff to facilitate a national expansion of its services.

For AUCloud, there is also strategic partnership aspect to the NEXTDC portion of the deal, opening up access to NEXTDC’s enterprise customers and channel partners.

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Copyright © iTnews.com.au . All rights reserved.
Tags:
aucloud cloud data centre nextdc

Sponsored Whitepapers

The CISO View 2021 Survey: Zero Trust and Privileged Access
The CISO View 2021 Survey: Zero Trust and Privileged Access
How and why to backup your Office 365 tenant
How and why to backup your Office 365 tenant
ForgeRock for Australia&#8217;s Trusted Digital Identity Framework (TDIF)
ForgeRock for Australia’s Trusted Digital Identity Framework (TDIF)
How engineering has been operating in the dark and what to do about it
How engineering has been operating in the dark and what to do about it
The Top Six Digital Transformation Trends Shaping Business and Society
The Top Six Digital Transformation Trends Shaping Business and Society

Events

Most Read Articles

Service NSW to bring facial verification to digital channels

Service NSW to bring facial verification to digital channels
Vandals topple second Vic NBN wireless tower in four years

Vandals topple second Vic NBN wireless tower in four years
Australia Post deploys wearable contact tracing tech for staff

Australia Post deploys wearable contact tracing tech for staff
NAB lands Westpac's consumer division head of tech

NAB lands Westpac's consumer division head of tech

Digital Nation

Case Study: Keeping CPA's board up to date about cybersecurity risks
Case Study: Keeping CPA's board up to date about cybersecurity risks
Fringe innovation unlocks power of diverse thinking
Fringe innovation unlocks power of diverse thinking
COVER STORY: Automation drives marketing success but complexity torments delivery
COVER STORY: Automation drives marketing success but complexity torments delivery
Catastrophic governance failures are rooted in organisational culture
Catastrophic governance failures are rooted in organisational culture
Case Study: Intrepid Group uses global travel shutdown to reimagine HR function
Case Study: Intrepid Group uses global travel shutdown to reimagine HR function

Log In

Email:
Password:
  |  Forgot your password?