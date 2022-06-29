Neobank Volt exits the banking industry

By on
Neobank Volt exits the banking industry

Returns its banking licence.

Neobank Volt is closing down and returning its banking licence after failing to raise funding from investors.

One of Australia’s first neobanks made the announcement on its website on Wednesday, saying it had been "unable to secure the funding needed to continue.”

“With regret, we are announcing that Volt will be closing its deposit-taking business and intends to return its banking licence," the neobank said.

“Our priority now is to ensure account holder funds are returned to account holders as soon as possible.”

The neobank is urging “all customers [to] stop using their accounts immediately” and withdraw their balances by the July 5.

“Volt is doing everything possible to return the deposits in an orderly and timely manner. The Australian Prudential Regulation Authority (APRA) is closely monitoring this process,” the bank said.

APRA noted Volt’s intention “to return all funds to depositors and ultimately relinquish its licence to operate as an authorised deposit-taking institution.”

The regulator said the bank’s “decision to exit the banking industry and pursue other business opportunities is a commercial decision for Volt” and that it will monitor the return of funds to customers.

Volt CEO Steve Weston said that “in reaching this difficult decision, we have considered all options but ultimately, we have made this call in the best interest of our customers.”

Volt has begun to sell its mortgage portfolio and started the process of returning all deposits to customers in full.

Weston said “the entire Volt team is deeply disappointed to have reached this point."

“We are enormously grateful to everyone who believed in what we were trying to achieve and worked tirelessly to make Volt a success," he said.

In 2019, Volt was Australia’s first neobank to receive an unrestricted Authorised Deposit-Taking Institution (ADI) license. 

In November 2021 Volt announced a partnership with fintech Frollo to launch a new banking-as-a-service (BaaS) platform designed to offer white-labelled products out of Volt’s own banking system.

It also worked closely with money management platform Parpera and Railsbank, trading locally as Railspay, to gain access to Railspay’s embedded finance features in Australia to launch a BaaS product.

Volt’s closure follows neobank Xinja which shut its doors in 2020.

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Copyright © iTnews.com.au . All rights reserved.
Tags:
apradigital bankingfinancefintechneobankstrategyvoltxinja

Sponsored Whitepapers

Extracting the value of data using Unified Observability
Extracting the value of data using Unified Observability
Planning before the breach: You can&#8217;t protect what you can&#8217;t see
Planning before the breach: You can’t protect what you can’t see
Beyond FTP: Securing and Managing File Transfers
Beyond FTP: Securing and Managing File Transfers
NextGen Security Operations: A Roadmap for the Future
NextGen Security Operations: A Roadmap for the Future
Video: Watch Juniper talk about its Aston Martin partnership
Video: Watch Juniper talk about its Aston Martin partnership

Events

Most Read Articles

Qantas calls time on IBM, Fujitsu in tech modernisation

Qantas calls time on IBM, Fujitsu in tech modernisation
Service NSW hits digital services goal two years early

Service NSW hits digital services goal two years early
NBN Co taking orders for 'non-premises' connections

NBN Co taking orders for 'non-premises' connections
Australian scientists build world's first quantum computer IC

Australian scientists build world's first quantum computer IC

Digital Nation

Integrity, ethics and board decisions in the digital age
Integrity, ethics and board decisions in the digital age
COVER STORY: Operationalising net zero through the power of IoT
COVER STORY: Operationalising net zero through the power of IoT
IBM global chief data officer on the rise of the number crunchers
IBM global chief data officer on the rise of the number crunchers
Crypto experts optimistic about future of Bitcoin: Block
Crypto experts optimistic about future of Bitcoin: Block
The security threat of quantum computing
The security threat of quantum computing

Log In

  |  Forgot your password?