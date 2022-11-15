NBN trials first PoI-on-Wheels network disaster recovery unit

By on
NBN trials first PoI-on-Wheels network disaster recovery unit

Trialling in the Victorian town of Traralgon.

NBN Co is testing its first transportable point-of-interconnect (PoI), which can be deployed during emergency situations in the Victorian town of Traralgon.

The semitrailer has been since late October, to test its capacity to restore critical broadband connections during natural disasters.

NBN Co executive general manager, network management Darren Mills said “this is the first trial of this type we have done in Australia”, and forms part of its national emergency and disaster preparedness plans.

There are a total of 121 PoI’s serving 8.5 million customers, providing customer traffic concentration for retail service provider networks.

Mills said the trial is testing the equipment's performance, and whether it can operate at the rest of the NBN PoI sites.

“We have invested in assets that can be deployed relatively quickly to restore services while we complete network recovery,” Mills said.

The PoI-on-Wheels is expected to support anywhere between 192,000 to 500,000 customer services for as long as necessary.

NBN Co also urged communities to begin preparing and planning for residential evacuation and business continuity plans.

Mills said “the majority of outages on the NBN during emergencies are caused by power outages so it’s important people have a plan to stay connected and updated by other means should power outages happen and disrupt connectivity.”

Other emergency assets used during emergency situations include mobile satellite trucks and satellite ‘fly-away’ kits which can provide temporary access to voice and broadband services. 

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Copyright © iTnews.com.au . All rights reserved.
Tags:
nbnpoistrategytelco/isp

Sponsored Whitepapers

Adjusting to a New Era in Ransomware Risk
Adjusting to a New Era in Ransomware Risk
The Total Economic Impact&#8482; Of Juniper Connected Security
The Total Economic Impact™ Of Juniper Connected Security
State of Ransomware Report 2022
State of Ransomware Report 2022
Conquering the IT Challenges of Remote and Hybrid Work
Conquering the IT Challenges of Remote and Hybrid Work
Forrester Study APAC: Don&#8217;t Just Educate, Create Cybersafe Behaviour
Forrester Study APAC: Don’t Just Educate, Create Cybersafe Behaviour

Events

Most Read Articles

Service NSW CEO Damon Rees steps down

Service NSW CEO Damon Rees steps down
Intrepid Travel appoints CTO to lead digital transformation

Intrepid Travel appoints CTO to lead digital transformation
Sydney Water uplifts data stack for real-time decisions

Sydney Water uplifts data stack for real-time decisions
Australian central bank digital currency clocks up 140 possible use cases

Australian central bank digital currency clocks up 140 possible use cases

Digital Nation

Web3 skills shortage creates project backlog until 2024
Web3 skills shortage creates project backlog until 2024
Case Study: Munro Footwear Group changes &#8216;every system imaginable&#8217; says CTO Keng Ng
Case Study: Munro Footwear Group changes ‘every system imaginable’ says CTO Keng Ng
Case Study: Bendigo and Adelaide bank turn to AWS and Google for front and backend
Case Study: Bendigo and Adelaide bank turn to AWS and Google for front and backend
Six trends driving metaverse technologies: Gartner
Six trends driving metaverse technologies: Gartner
COVER STORY: Gen Z forces universities to digitally transform
COVER STORY: Gen Z forces universities to digitally transform

Log In

  |  Forgot your password?