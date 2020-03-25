NBN Co to unmeter around 70 percent of traffic on Sky Muster Plus

NBN Co will permanently unmeter all internet traffic bar “video streaming and VPN” on its Sky Muster Plus service, with the government saying as much as 70 percent of usage will now be covered.

The network builder also significantly boosted data quota for users on its standard Sky Muster satellite plans in response to growing concerns at how the services, and families that rely on them, would cope as schools closed and parents worked from home.

Sky Muster Plus already offers higher speeds and unmetered access to email, basic web browsing and some software updates.

But under changes announced today, and coming into effect April 1, “unmetered activities will be significantly expanded to cover all online content and applications, with only two exclusions - video streaming and VPN traffic - which will continue to be metered,” the government said in a statement.

“Under the new Sky Muster Plus offering, approximately 70 percent of all data use is expected to be unmetered compared to about 30 percent under the current plans, with the product also supporting unmetered usage for education applications and apps such as Skype and FaceTime for the first time,” Communications Minister Paul Fletcher said.

In light of the extra ‘free’ data, NBN Co also plans to launch a new 25GB “entry level” plan on Sky Muster Plus - with 50GB of data split between peak and off-peak - and the ability to “top-up” if needed.

This would be made available “in coming months”.

“These permanent enhancements to the Sky Muster Plus offering have been in development for several months in line with NBN Co’s commitment to refine its product offering to meet the broadband needs of regional Australians,” the government said.

For regular Sky Muster users, they will be given “temporary access” to an extra 45GB of download data from March 31.

“The additional 45GB will effectively double the average monthly download limits on retail plans offered by Sky Muster retailers to 90GB,” the government said.

“The additional data will initially be available for one month.

“NBN Co will review demand and determine the appropriate level of allocation for an additional two months.”

Most retail service providers (RSPs) had already secured some extra data concessions themselves amounting to an extra 10GB block of data each month.

Fletcher said the changes to Sky Muster would “offer relief to regional and remote communities as their internet needs change over the coming weeks.”

NBN Co's chief development officer for regional and rural Gavin Williams said the company "will continue to closely monitor data usage together with internet retailers, and will seek to implement any additional measures required where available including monitoring of the peak times, to support customers during these uncertain times."

“We want to reassure regional and remote communities across Australia that you are a priority for NBN Co," he said.

Separately, NBN Co said it would also offer RSPs "greater flexibility to customise the data allowances on their [Sky Muster] retail plans in increments of 5GB (starting from 25GB of peak data and 25GB of off-peak data, up to 150GB of peak and 150GB of off-peak data)" from April 1.

Sky Muster users also have access to the extra 40 percent bandwidth boost that NBN Co is temporarily offering to ease any congestion that might arise from more people being at home.

More to come