NBN Co to make HFC connections again from late July

By on
NBN Co to make HFC connections again from late July

After overcoming chip shortage and work scheduling issues.

NBN Co will resume taking new hybrid fibre-coaxial (HFC) connection orders from July 26, after replenishing its stock of network termination devices (NTDs) and overcoming workforce management system issues.

The company said in a statement that it now has “sufficient stock” of the HFC modems on-hand, “with further deliveries expected”.

“We are pleased to confirm that we have acquired sufficient stocks of HFC modems and resolved a number of issues that have impacted the availability of field technicians, which will enable us to recommence taking new orders to connect premises to the network via HFC technology,” NBN Co’s chief customer officer Brad Whitcomb said.

“We apologise to customers who have been inconvenienced by the initial delay relating to the global shortage of silicon chipsets used to manufacture and supply HFC modems, and the subsequent delays relating to our workforce scheduling system and the availability of field technicians in recent weeks.

“We are working hard to complete all pending orders as soon as possible but, given the level of demand for new connections to the NBN network via HFC technology, we expect that it may take some weeks to fulfill all new connection requests.”

NBN Co paused new HFC orders back in February when it became clear that a global semiconductor shortage would impact its access to supplies of NTDs used at customer premises.

It had hoped to resume taking orders and making new connections in late May, but was forced to delay this timeline because of issues with a new work scheduling system, which made it difficult to assign connection jobs to technicians.

Both sets of issues had now been overcome, NBN Co said today.

“From July 26, the company will begin connecting new customers to the network via HFC technology with customers who have been waiting longest to be offered the first available connection appointments,” it said in a statement.

“It will also make available simple self-install kits to eligible premises to expedite their connection to the network.”

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Copyright © iTnews.com.au . All rights reserved.
Tags:
chip connection hfc nbn nbn co ntd scheduling shortage telco telco/isp workforce

Sponsored Whitepapers

7 guidelines to deliver tangible results quickly
7 guidelines to deliver tangible results quickly
Power your firm's intelligent digital workplace with digital document processes
Power your firm's intelligent digital workplace with digital document processes
Give your employees a positive UX
Give your employees a positive UX
Customer Identity and Access Management for Dummies
Customer Identity and Access Management for Dummies
Modernise Government Agencies with Oracle's next-generation cloud services
Modernise Government Agencies with Oracle's next-generation cloud services

Events

Most Read Articles

Major banks' online services, airline systems go down

Major banks' online services, airline systems go down
CBA to bring in over 600 engineers

CBA to bring in over 600 engineers
ATO makes online users wait in virtual queue

ATO makes online users wait in virtual queue
CBA banking services suffer 10-hour outage

CBA banking services suffer 10-hour outage

Log In

Email:
Password:
  |  Forgot your password?