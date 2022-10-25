NBN Co tests service to detect accidental fibre damage

NBN Co is conducting lab trials of a system designed to raise an alarm before third-party damage to fibre can occur, which could lead to fewer unplanned outages.

The network operator is conducting a three-month trial of a service called DigitalAsset from FiberSense.

The system detects vibrations at particular frequencies along the fibre, and uses AI to decide whether there are nearby activities that might cause accidental damage to a fibre.

It is being tested at an NBN Co test facility and on a fibre path in Melbourne.

“We are excited to understand how advanced optical monitoring and diagnostic technologies like those offered by FiberSense can provide additional levels of insight into the types of field activities that might be detected and how the response process could work when these activities get dangerously close to NBN network assets," NBN Co CTO Ray Owen said.

"It could mean fewer unplanned outages due to accidental damage and help ensure we are keeping homes, communities and businesses connected."

The trial “ will apply our patented software based sensing portfolio to provide early warning and incident detection notifications that might impact critical infrastructure like the NBN from third party deliberate or accidental damage," FiberSense CEO Dr Mark Englund said.

The DigitalAsset service does not interfere with the underlying data services operating on the NBN Co fibre.

Other organisations using the technology include Southern Cross Cable Networks, Basslink and TransGrid.