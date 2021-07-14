NBN Co starts contracting out FTTN overbuild work

NBN Co is starting to contract out the overbuild of parts of the fibre-to-the-node network with full fibre, with Downer and Visionstream so far disclosing agreements.

Visionstream Australia’s owner Ventia said yesterday that it had picked up $400 million of work under what NBN Co is calling ‘the N2P Evolution’.

NBN Co said in September last year it would overbuild half of the FTTN network with fibre at a cost of $3 billion.

Visionstream’s work runs over 2.5 years, “subject to work orders and volumes”, and covers Queensland, NSW and Victoria. The first work is set to occur “immediately”.

“We were instrumental in the delivery of the initial NBN build program and the subsequent maintenance of the NBN over the past decade, and we are looking forward to delivering this new program of work,” Ventia Group’s executive of telecommunications Tim Harwood said.

Downer EDI said it had picked up N2P Evolution work that it expected to be valued at around $160 million.

It noted the work terms also cover 2.5 years but that there is a further extension option of two years possible.

Downer’s work will cover parts of NSW and Western Australia.

As other states also have FTTN areas to be overbuilt with fibre, it is likely there are more contractors involved in the N2P works.

Downer also appears to have been appointed to a new panel arrangement that will perform work on NBN Co’s fixed wireless network.

The panel arrangement was first revealed by iTnews last week.

Downer said the initial value of the fixed wireless work was $60 million over two years, with two further extensions of two years also possible.

If NBN Co was to use both extensions, the total amount of work Downer might gain under the arrangement would reach as high as $120 million.

“Under this contract, Downer will deliver end-to-end design and construction services across NBN Co’s national fixed wireless network,” it said.

“Services will include network planning, site acquisition and design (SAED), construction, and integration activities to facilitate network capacity expansion, coverage expansion and transmission augmentations that will enable upgrade and enhancement of the network.”

An NBN Co spokesperson has been contacted for additional comment.