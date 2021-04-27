NBN Co sources $2.6bn from US bond markets

By on
NBN Co sources $2.6bn from US bond markets

Will put towards govt loan and ongoing capex.

NBN Co said it had secured US$2 billion (A$2.6 billion) from the US bond markets, which it would put towards its existing government loan and ongoing capital expenditure.

The network operator said in a statement that the bond issue comprised “a five-year bond of $US750m and a 10-year bond of $US1.25 billion.”

The five-year bond will mature in May 2026, while the 10-year bond will mature in May 2031.

“The proceeds will be used for general corporate purposes including the refinancing of NBN Co’s Commonwealth loan and to fund future capex plans,” it said.

NBN Co started paying off its $19.5 billion government loan earlier this year using privately-sourced debt funding.

The company needs to refinance the outstanding amount of the government loan by mid-2024.

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Copyright © iTnews.com.au . All rights reserved.
Tags:
bond finance market nbn co telco telco/isp us

Sponsored Whitepapers

Customer Identity and Access Management for Dummies
Customer Identity and Access Management for Dummies
Empowering workforces in the new environment
Empowering workforces in the new environment
Is the technology refresh dead?
Is the technology refresh dead?
DevSecOps: A framework for digital innovation
DevSecOps: A framework for digital innovation
Encryption: Protect your most critical data
Encryption: Protect your most critical data

Events

Most Read Articles

Kmart Australia and NZ will put a robot called TORY into every store

Kmart Australia and NZ will put a robot called TORY into every store
NAB sacked tech worker behind 2019 data breach

NAB sacked tech worker behind 2019 data breach
Bank of Queensland told to reinstate manager that fell for BEC scam

Bank of Queensland told to reinstate manager that fell for BEC scam
Construction begins on Amazon's new Melbourne offices

Construction begins on Amazon's new Melbourne offices
You must be a registered member of iTnews to post a comment.
| Register

Log In

Username / Email:
Password:
  |  Forgot your password?