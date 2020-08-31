NBN Co signs Service Stream, Downer EDI to new field services deals

NBN Co signs Service Stream, Downer EDI to new field services deals

Expected to be worth hundreds of millions of dollars.

NBN Co has struck field services agreements worth hundreds of millions of dollars with Downer EDI and Service Stream for the next four - and potentially up to eight - years.

The deals supersede existing network maintenance and restoration agreements, and run for an initial four years with two two-year add-ons possible.

They are being called unified field operations agreements, and appear to come under a project NBN Co calls ‘Unify’; training materials point to Unify being an umbrella brand for several types of maintenance works across all access technologies.

Downer EDI said a full eight-year term for its deal - which covers WA, SA and NT - would be “valued at an estimated $320 million”.

Service Stream - whose agreement covers Victoria, NSW, Queensland and the ACT - said only that the first year of the deal would generate revenues of around $60 million.

Downer EDI said the contract covered “network restoration, copper rehabilitation, alternate power system activities, network performance and capacity enhancement, urgent field service work and site maintenance”.

“Downer has been working closely with NBN for over a decade and we have earned a reputation as a high quality delivery partner,” CEO Grant Fenn said in a statement.

“A lot of NBN construction work is coming to completion and Downer is now transitioning to delivering NBN maintenance services. 

“We look forward to continuing our partnership with NBN and optimising the national broadband network.”

Service Stream’s managing director Leigh Mackender said the company is “pleased to secure this long‐term maintenance agreement with NBN Co and to continue providing vital support to its customers.”

“We are very proud that this award further demonstrates the confidence that NBN Co has in Service Stream’s ability to provide critical network maintenance and upgrade services to the national broadband network,” he said.

“We look forward to continuing as nbn’sleading network maintenance delivery partner for many years to come.”

