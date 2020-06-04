NBN Co rezones 42,000 premises from wireless to satellite, fixed-line

By on
NBN Co rezones 42,000 premises from wireless to satellite, fixed-line

After being unable to get permission for new towers.

NBN Co has shifted around 42,000 premises designated to receive fixed wireless into its fixed-line and satellite footprints instead after being unable to secure land or support to build new towers.

The change was partially revealed in NBN Co’s weekly numbers, where the total satellite footprint has gone from 410,000 premises at the end of March to 430,163 premises at the end of May.

Most of the premises were added to the Sky Muster footprint over a fortnight, and iTnews can now reveal they had previously been designated to be served by fixed wireless.

An NBN Co spokesperson told iTnews that the network builder has actually changed the access technology choice for 42,000 premises.

“These changes are mainly the result of some areas that were originally designated as fixed wireless sites, where NBN Co was unable to secure a suitable site for a variety of reasons, including planning approvals, landholder agreement or community objections,” NBN Co’s spokesperson said.

“The changes will mean that around 22,000 premises that were planned to be served by fixed wireless or satellite technologies will instead be served by fixed line technology, and around 20,000 premises that were planned to be served by fixed wireless will instead be served by satellite.”

NBN Co said it had communicated the changes to internet service providers and had updated its maps to reflect the changes.

It is unclear which suburbs are impacted by the shift.

However, the issue of designated wireless areas being flipped to satellite did receive some attention back in February when at least 450 properties on the outskirts of the Mylor township, 20km from the Adelaide CBD, were shifted to Sky Muster when tower negotiations between NBN Co and a private landowner fell through.

Coinciding with the shift, the Government said today that NBN Co now had more than 100,000 active connections on Sky Muster.

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Copyright © iTnews.com.au . All rights reserved.
Tags:
nbn nbn co satellite sky muster telco telco/isp wireless

Most Read Articles

Aussie Broadband signs 2300 users to cheaper gigabit NBN plans

Aussie Broadband signs 2300 users to cheaper gigabit NBN plans
NBN Co limits gigabit services to just 7 percent of HFC footprint

NBN Co limits gigabit services to just 7 percent of HFC footprint
Aussie Broadband to let business customers self-serve NBN, value-adds

Aussie Broadband to let business customers self-serve NBN, value-adds
NBN Co quotes at least 1200 customers on a switch to full fibre

NBN Co quotes at least 1200 customers on a switch to full fibre
You must be a registered member of iTnews to post a comment.
| Register

Whitepapers from our sponsors

Why is DevSecOps important to your business?
Why is DevSecOps important to your business?
Architecting Hybrid IT & Edge for Digital Advantage
Architecting Hybrid IT & Edge for Digital Advantage
Organizations Increasing Their Adoption of NFV
Organizations Increasing Their Adoption of NFV
Modernise IT by Reducing Your Reliance on AD
Modernise IT by Reducing Your Reliance on AD
The Maturity of Zero Trust in Australia and New Zealand
The Maturity of Zero Trust in Australia and New Zealand

Events

Log In

Username / Email:
Password:
  |  Forgot your password?