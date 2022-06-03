NBN Co opens FTTC-to-FTTP upgrade offer to 160,000 premises

A month after revealing plans to upgrade some customer copper lead-ins to fibre, NBN Co has kicked off the replacement of fibre-to-the-curb (FTTC) products with fibre-to-the-premises (FTTP).

The network operator said as of today, 160,000 premises in NSW, Victoria and South Australia can seek the upgrades.

Fibre lead-ins will be designed and constructed at no cost to retailers, once a customer orders the service.

NBN Co first revealed its intention to roll out an FTTC-to-FTTP upgrade program last month.

At the time it said it needed only to complete consultation with retailers, “define the process by which customers living in eligible premises currently served by FTTN or FTTC will be informed that their premises is eligible to receive higher speed services”.

NBN Co hopes for a rapid rollout of the upgrade footprint, saying it wants the FTTC-to-FTTP program to cover nearly a million premises in all states and territories except Tasmania and the Northern Territory.

The carrier said by the end of 2023, there will be around 1.5 million customers in the upgrade footprint.

Participating retailers are listed at the NBN’s registration page.