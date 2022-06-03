NBN Co opens FTTC-to-FTTP upgrade offer to 160,000 premises

By on
NBN Co opens FTTC-to-FTTP upgrade offer to 160,000 premises

Hopes to cover a million premises by year-end.

A month after revealing plans to upgrade some customer copper lead-ins to fibre, NBN Co has kicked off the replacement of fibre-to-the-curb (FTTC) products with fibre-to-the-premises (FTTP).

The network operator said as of today, 160,000 premises in NSW, Victoria and South Australia can seek the upgrades.

Fibre lead-ins will be designed and constructed at no cost to retailers, once a customer orders the service.

NBN Co first revealed its intention to roll out an FTTC-to-FTTP upgrade program last month.

At the time it said it needed only to complete consultation with retailers, “define the process by which customers living in eligible premises currently served by FTTN or FTTC will be informed that their premises is eligible to receive higher speed services”.

NBN Co hopes for a rapid rollout of the upgrade footprint, saying it wants the FTTC-to-FTTP program to cover nearly a million premises in all states and territories except Tasmania and the Northern Territory.

The carrier said by the end of 2023, there will be around 1.5 million customers in the upgrade footprint.

Participating retailers are listed at the NBN’s registration page.

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Copyright © iTnews.com.au . All rights reserved.
Tags:
fibrefibre to the premisesfttcfttpgigabitnational broadband networknbntelco/isp

Sponsored Whitepapers

Planning before the breach: You can&#8217;t protect what you can&#8217;t see
Planning before the breach: You can’t protect what you can’t see
Beyond FTP: Securing and Managing File Transfers
Beyond FTP: Securing and Managing File Transfers
NextGen Security Operations: A Roadmap for the Future
NextGen Security Operations: A Roadmap for the Future
Video: Watch Juniper talk about its Aston Martin partnership
Video: Watch Juniper talk about its Aston Martin partnership
Don&#8217;t pay the ransom: A three-step guide to ransomware protection
Don’t pay the ransom: A three-step guide to ransomware protection

Events

Most Read Articles

Albanese elevates cyber security with new standalone minister

Albanese elevates cyber security with new standalone minister
New MS Office zero day evades Defender

New MS Office zero day evades Defender
50k customers caught up in Spirit Super phishing attack

50k customers caught up in Spirit Super phishing attack
Myer flags 'huge' store technology transformation

Myer flags 'huge' store technology transformation

Digital Nation

IBM global chief data officer on the rise of the number crunchers
IBM global chief data officer on the rise of the number crunchers
Integrity, ethics and board decisions in the digital age
Integrity, ethics and board decisions in the digital age
The security threat of quantum computing
The security threat of quantum computing
COVER STORY: Operationalising net zero through the power of IoT
COVER STORY: Operationalising net zero through the power of IoT
Crypto experts optimistic about future of Bitcoin: Block
Crypto experts optimistic about future of Bitcoin: Block

Log In

  |  Forgot your password?