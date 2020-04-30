NBN Co extends temporary bandwidth and quota boosts to July

NBN Co will extend its free bandwidth boost offer for internet providers and extra quota for Sky Muster users for a further two months.

The company said today that the up to 40 percent additional capacity offer it announced back in mid-March would now run through to the end of July.

It also said that an offer that increased download data limits for its standard Sky Muster service would similarly be extended.

“We are extending these offers by another two billing periods because we know how crucial it is for the nation to have access to reliable and fast broadband services as Australians continue to work, study and be entertained at home,” NBN Co’s chief customer officer for residential Brad Whitcomb said.

Whitcomb said that while the initial capacity offer was for three months through to May, it is being extended through to July 2020 “as data demand continues to track above pre-COVID-19 levels.”

Providers could get access to up to 40 percent additional capacity based on February 2020 levels.

The offer was made to absorb extra demand for bandwidth as more people work from home during pandemic-related lockdowns.