NBN Co extends temporary bandwidth and quota boosts to July

By on
NBN Co extends temporary bandwidth and quota boosts to July

Extra two months as service demands remain high.

NBN Co will extend its free bandwidth boost offer for internet providers and extra quota for Sky Muster users for a further two months.

The company said today that the up to 40 percent additional capacity offer it announced back in mid-March would now run through to the end of July.

It also said that an offer that increased download data limits for its standard Sky Muster service would similarly be extended.

“We are extending these offers by another two billing periods because we know how crucial it is for the nation to have access to reliable and fast broadband services as Australians continue to work, study and be entertained at home,” NBN Co’s chief customer officer for residential Brad Whitcomb said.

Whitcomb said that while the initial capacity offer was for three months through to May, it is being extended through to July 2020 “as data demand continues to track above pre-COVID-19 levels.”

Providers could get access to up to 40 percent additional capacity based on February 2020 levels.

The offer was made to absorb extra demand for bandwidth as more people work from home during pandemic-related lockdowns.

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Copyright © iTnews.com.au . All rights reserved.
Tags:
nbn telco telco/isp

Most Read Articles

Westpac&#8217;s 22k employee remote work exodus under performance review

Westpac’s 22k employee remote work exodus under performance review
Australia's COVID tracing app better than Singapore's: Health chief

Australia's COVID tracing app better than Singapore's: Health chief
Australia launches COVIDSafe contact tracing app

Australia launches COVIDSafe contact tracing app
Health minister now unsure if source code for COVID contact tracing app is safe to release

Health minister now unsure if source code for COVID contact tracing app is safe to release
You must be a registered member of iTnews to post a comment.
| Register

Whitepapers from our sponsors

The Maturity of Zero Trust in Australia and New Zealand
The Maturity of Zero Trust in Australia and New Zealand
Securing Office 365 with Okta
Securing Office 365 with Okta
3 Reasons for Choosing Cloud-First Identity for Hybrid Environments
3 Reasons for Choosing Cloud-First Identity for Hybrid Environments
Best Practices: Eliminate On-Premises Active Directory Dependency
Best Practices: Eliminate On-Premises Active Directory Dependency
Rethink Active Directory
Rethink Active Directory

Events

Log In

Username / Email:
Password:
  |  Forgot your password?