'Natural radiation event' knocks NBN Sky Muster satellite offline

NBN Co is suffering a large-scale outage of its Sky Muster satellite internet service that is impacting "most" of its network.

The problems started at about 9.30am AEST and may start to come back online around 2pm.

“The NBN satellite network is experiencing a loss of connectivity impacting approximately 60,000 users nationwide, that are connected to satellite 1A only,” NBN Co said in an advisory notice.

“Customers may be experiencing a loss of service or be unable to reattach to the NBN satellite network.”

The advisory stated - somewhat garbled - that “network engineers have confirmed that a 31 degree roll on the satellite spacecraft switching traffic to a backup computer, which has caused traffic to become muted. The antennas will now be realigned to unmute traffic.”

iTnews was attempting to seek clarification of the documented cause of the outage at the time of publication.

However, it has since said in a series of tweets that it suspects the satellite "experienced a natural radiation event – similar to an extreme weather event – and went into self-preservation mode to avoid being damaged."

"Natural radiation events are common in space and are known to disrupt a range of satellite services," it said.

"We’re working on re-enabling network traffic through the satellite, however it, may take several hours to fully restore services."

An NBN Co spokesperson added, "The satellite is still in orbit and in communication with NBN Co network engineers."

NBN Co’s Sky Muster service is delivered using two satellites, 1A and 1B.

Impacted Sky Muster services show a white status ring on the customer premises equipment, retail service providers reported.