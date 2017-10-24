NATO cyber conference flyer used as phishing bait

By on
NATO cyber conference flyer used as phishing bait

"Fancy Bear" APT targets high-ranking officials.

Nationstate actors are attempting to plant malware on targets' computers via an invitation to a NATO-organised cyber security conference, researchers have found.

Cisco's Talos security research division discovered a new phishing campaign from advanced persistent threat (APT) actors Group 74 - also known as Fancy Bear, APT28, Sofacy and Tsar Team - containing a malicious Microsoft Word document.

Talos said the document contains information about the CyCon US conference on cyber conflict in Washington DC, copied from the meeting's official website. CyCon is held by the US Army's Cyber Institute and the NATO Cooperative Cyber Defence Centre of Excellence (CCDCOE).

The document was sent out to specific targets, Talos said, and contains a macro written in Visual Basic for Applications (VBA), but no Office exploits or zero-days.

If executed, the VBA macro attempts to drop and run a new variant of the Seduploader malware on targets' machines.

Seduploader is a "reconnaissance malware" that has been used by Group 74/Fancy Bear for several years.

The malware can take screenshots, capture and exfiltrate data and system configuration information, run code, and download files.

"This is clearly an attempt to exploit the credibility of Army Cyber Institute and NATO CCDCOE in order to target high-ranking officials and experts of cyber security," the NATO CCDCOE said.

It warned users not to enable and run Office macros, and to handle information obtained and received via the internet with special care.

Copyright © iTnews.com.au . All rights reserved.
Tags:
apt28 ccdcoe fancy bear group 74 nato security sofacy tsar team

Most Read Articles

Wi-fi flaw confuses Aussie internet users

Wi-fi flaw confuses Aussie internet users
Vocus to sell Aussie data centres, NZ business

Vocus to sell Aussie data centres, NZ business
Devastating flaw puts almost every wi-fi network at risk

Devastating flaw puts almost every wi-fi network at risk
Vocus' transformation chief exits after three months

Vocus' transformation chief exits after three months
You must be a registered member of iTnews to post a comment.
| Register

Whitepapers from our sponsors

What Every CIO Should Know about DevOps & Container Guides by Puppet
What Every CIO Should Know about DevOps & Container Guides by Puppet
The 5G Business Potential &#8211; Industry digitalisation and the untapped opportunities for operators
The 5G Business Potential – Industry digitalisation and the untapped opportunities for operators
Solving IT complexity
Solving IT complexity
Optimising Enterprise Data Centres for the Cloud
Optimising Enterprise Data Centres for the Cloud
Growing companies have a growing interest in technology
Growing companies have a growing interest in technology

Events

Log In

Username:
Password:
|  Forgot your password?