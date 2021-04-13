NAME:WRECK vulnerabilities could impact 100 million servers, IoT devices

By on
NAME:WRECK vulnerabilities could impact 100 million servers, IoT devices

Patches and mitigations available.

Security researchers say they have uncovered nine vulnerabilities in four TCP/IP stacks that could be used to target a range of servers, medical and industrial devices.

The vulnerabilities are being grouped under the title ‘NAME:WRECK’ and were uncovered by Forescout Research Labs and JSOF Research.

The two companies said they intend to present their findings at Black Hat Asia 2021, which is early next month.

The vulnerabilities were found in the FreeBSD, Nucleus NET, IPnet and NetX TCP/IP stacks, and “relate to domain name system (DNS) implementations, causing either denial of service (DoS) or remote code execution (RCE), allowing attackers to take target devices offline or to take control over them,” Forescout Research said in a blog post.

“The widespread use of these stacks and often external exposure of vulnerable DNS clients lead to a dramatically increased attack surface. 

“This research is further indication that the community should fix DNS problems that we believe are more widespread than what we currently know.”

The researchers said that a range of devices could be targeted with the vulnerabilities, from building automation, firewalls, and network appliances, to devices in industrial control systems and ultrasound machines.

They said that all four stacks - FreeBSD, Nucleus NET and NetX - “have been recently patched, and device vendors using this software should provide their own updates to customers.”

However, the researchers also urged other mitigation strategies, including running an “open-source script that uses active fingerprinting to detect devices running the affected stacks”; isolating vulnerable devices from other parts of the network until they can be patched; and creating a “remediation plan for your vulnerable asset inventory, balancing business risk and business continuity requirements.”

The researchers said they “conservatively” estimated around 100 million devices worldwide could be vulnerable.

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Copyright © iTnews.com.au . All rights reserved.
Tags:
dns namewreck networking security tcpip vulnerability

Sponsored Whitepapers

Is the technology refresh dead?
Is the technology refresh dead?
DevSecOps: A framework for digital innovation
DevSecOps: A framework for digital innovation
Encryption: Protect your most critical data
Encryption: Protect your most critical data
Overcoming data security challenges in a hybrid, multicloud world
Overcoming data security challenges in a hybrid, multicloud world
Move beyond passwords
Move beyond passwords

Events

Most Read Articles

Vodafone hit by nationwide 4G outage

Vodafone hit by nationwide 4G outage
Virgin Australia rebuilds its IT leadership team

Virgin Australia rebuilds its IT leadership team
NAB's chief data officer Glenda Crisp leaves bank

NAB's chief data officer Glenda Crisp leaves bank
Westpac to offer smartphone-based identity verification group-wide

Westpac to offer smartphone-based identity verification group-wide
You must be a registered member of iTnews to post a comment.
| Register

Log In

Username / Email:
Password:
  |  Forgot your password?