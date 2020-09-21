NAB's internet banking has login issues

NAB is directing users to transact via its mobile app due to issues with its internet banking portal.

Users started reporting just after 9.15am that the internet banking site was displaying either 502 ‘bad gateway’ or 504 ‘gateway time-out’ errors.

The bank confirmed the problems in a brief statement to its social channels.

“We are currently experiencing difficulties and are looking into it,” it said.

“We’ll provide an update once we know more. You can still log on via the app.”

However, some customers said the app did not contain the full payment processing functionality of internet banking, meaning they needed the site back up to transact.

NAB said at its financial results back in April that it averages one "critical" incident a month when it comes to banking system outages, although the number of incidents assigned a "high" priority have fallen drastically in recent times.