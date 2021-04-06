NAB's chief data officer Glenda Crisp leaves bank

NAB’s chief data officer Glenda Crisp has left the bank after a bit over three years, and is set to relocate to Canada.

“Today is my last day at National Australia Bank,” Crisp said in a brief LinkedIn post at the end of last week.

“Three years have gone by so fast and I will always be grateful for the opportunity to work with my amazing colleagues in Australia and New Zealand.

“I wish you all the best and will be cheering you on from Canada.”

A NAB spokesperson confirmed Crisp's departure in a statement to iTnews and said a replacement is being sought.

"We can confirm Glenda Crisp has left NAB to return to Toronto for personal reasons and we thank her for the many outstanding contributions made during her time at NAB," the spokesperson said.

"Glenda played a key role in uplifting the data and analytics capabilities across the bank and we are grateful for her many accomplishments.

"A search to fill the role of NAB’s chief data officer is underway."

Crisp joined the bank back in April 2018 as its chief data officer and executive general manager (EGM) for enterprise data. Her role evolved into executive for enterprise data and architecture in June 2020.

Whilst at NAB, she oversaw a redesign of the bank's data architecture and data strategy, and set up a global privacy office.

Crisp was also a regular speaker at technology conferences discussing some of the bank's data work, including its development of an algorithm to detect people that file fake documentation in support of loan applications, and NAB's use of speech analytics on call recordings to check customers were given appropriate disclosures on loan repayment deferrals during Covid.

Prior to NAB, Crisp was a long-time technology executive with Canada's TD Bank.