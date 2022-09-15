NAB workflow automation and robotics lead switches to CBA

NAB’s head of technology for workflow automation and robotics Pamela Stooke has left after more than three years to join rival CBA.

Stooke will head up CBA's software engineering practice, reporting to CIO of technology, Brendan Hopper.

Stooke announced her departure from NAB on LinkedIn.

“I have had an amazing four years being part of the NAB team but it is time to say farewell,” Stooke wrote.

Following her departure, Glen Van Neuren has now stepped in as the acting head of technology for workflow automation and robotics.

Van Neuren has been with the bank for a total of 21 years and prior to his new acting role, he was the senior service reliability engineer for technology workflow, automation and robotics.

A NAB spokesperson said the bank "will undertake both an internal and external search and formal recruitment process over the coming months.”

Stooke spoke recently at the SS&C Blue Prism World On Tour event in Singapore discussing NAB’s software bots that are used to make various banking processes more efficient.