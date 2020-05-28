NAB targets 250,000 sign-ups to VoiceID

By on
NAB targets 250,000 sign-ups to VoiceID

By the end of the year.

NAB is aiming to more than double the number of enrolments in its VoiceID biometric authentication system over the remainder of 2020.

The bank flagged an expansion of Voice ID earlier this month when it said the service would “soon be available for business customers”, in addition to “personal customers calling [its] consumer contact centre”.

But it has now put a number on what that expansion will look like.

“We now have around 120,000 customers enrolled since VoiceID went live in November 2019 and we are targeting 250,000 customer enrollments by the end of 2020,” executive general manager for consumer direct Paula Constant said overnight.

“This technology is helping us improve the experience our customers have when they call by spending less time on the authentication process and more time helping them with their needs.”

The bank also said today that it is using Nuance Gatekeeper technology to power VoiceID.

Gatekeeper “analyses more than 1000 characteristics of a voice and uses intelligent detectors to cross check an individual's device, geolocation and pattern of speech, while certifying it is a real person and not a recording or synthetic creation,” Nuance said in a statement.

“Biometrics removes the need for knowledge-based passwords and security questions that hackers can easily steal or guess, bringing NAB customers higher security standards and convenience by focusing on who they are versus what they know.”

Constant said earlier this month that VoiceID had “been crucial in the last few weeks (during the COVID pandemic) to be able to speed up the authentication process for the thousands of customers that have called for assistance.”

“Each year, we have more than 5 million interactions with our customers over the phone,” she said.

“VoiceID enables us to save our customers’ time - reducing the time it takes to authenticate a customer from a few minutes to seconds. 

“We’ll also be able to provide customers with a more personalised experience and offer security that’s as unique as them.”

NAB has had voice recognition for phone banking since at least mid-2009, though it previously ran on a different technology stack.

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Copyright © iTnews.com.au . All rights reserved.
Tags:
authentication bank finance financeit nab nuance security software voiceid
In Partnership With

Most Read Articles

Centrelink loses welfare payments overhaul chief

Centrelink loses welfare payments overhaul chief
Key EDS witness bought internet degree

Key EDS witness bought internet degree
ACCC questions consumer need for higher-priced 100Mbps NBN services

ACCC questions consumer need for higher-priced 100Mbps NBN services
Aussie Broadband to offer 'best effort' gigabit NBN plans for $149

Aussie Broadband to offer 'best effort' gigabit NBN plans for $149
You must be a registered member of iTnews to post a comment.
| Register

Whitepapers from our sponsors

Why is DevSecOps important to your business?
Why is DevSecOps important to your business?
Architecting Hybrid IT & Edge for Digital Advantage
Architecting Hybrid IT & Edge for Digital Advantage
TechTarget: Organizations Increasing Their Adoption of NFV
TechTarget: Organizations Increasing Their Adoption of NFV
Modernise IT by Reducing Your Reliance on AD
Modernise IT by Reducing Your Reliance on AD
The Maturity of Zero Trust in Australia and New Zealand
The Maturity of Zero Trust in Australia and New Zealand

Events

Log In

Username / Email:
Password:
  |  Forgot your password?