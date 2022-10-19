NAB launches messaging upgrades

The AI virtual assistant offers greater consumer control.

NAB has launched NAB Messaging, which uses natural-language processing to give customers greater control when seeking assistance from the bank.

The new messaging platform lets customers select when they wish to begin or respond to a conversation, view interaction history, and chat across the NAB app, internet banking or website.

Previously known as NAB Chat, NAB Messaging officially went live last Thursday, with users now able to access the service by tapping on the message icon in the NAB app or found across its digital channels.

The virtual assistant can also connect NAB customers to a banker if used with the app or internet banking, and send notifications when an enquiry has been responded to.

The bank said its virtual assistant was trained using real customer interactions, and uses natural-language processing AI to understand queries and respond with answers that match keywords.

The service was developed in partnership with digital engagement platform, Khoros, which also supports the bank's Apple Messages for Business, WhatsApp and Google Business Messages channels.

The bank is predicting NAB Messaging will handle more than 2.2 million customer enquiries over the next year as virtual assistants become more popular.

In the bank's 2022 financial year, NAB Chat and virtual assistant were accessed in over 2.5 million sessions.

NAB executive ​customer engagement and channel experience Michelle Sherwood told iTnews it “introduced NAB Messaging to help and serve customers whenever they need."

“The way customers are choosing to bank and engage with businesses is changing and we’re responding to their needs,” Sherwood said.

Sherwood said the messaging function is asynchronous, enabling customers to engage with the bank when it suited them.

“Customers no longer have to sit in front of a screen, refreshing it and waiting for something to happen. They receive an instant acknowledgment from our virtual assistant," Sherwood said.

“If the customer can't chat then and there, we'll notify them when a response is waiting for them.”

Sherwood said the virtual assistant is also “smarter than ever as part of this new capability” with over 600 different customer questions answered accurately.

“In a great example of 'digital-first, human when it matters', it can also connect customers to the right banker for more complex queries, reducing double handling," she said.

“We’re also giving bankers back time. They no longer have to wait for a customer to respond so they can help more customers.”

