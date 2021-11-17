NAB lands Westpac's consumer division head of tech

Westpac’s Stevie-Ann Dovico has left after close to 12 years to take on a newly created 'executive technology, data and digital' role in the personal banking operation of rival NAB.

Dovico said on LinkedIn that she had left her head of technology for consumer division role at Westpac and was "taking a short break" before officially starting at NAB in late November.

Westpac head of enterprise applications Justene McDowell is currently acting in Dovico's former role whilst a search is underway to fill the position.

“After almost 12 years with the Westpac Group today is my last day. I feel incredibly privileged for the opportunity to make a difference across so many parts of the bank over the years,” Dovico wrote.

“With that, I’m also super excited to be starting my new chapter as executive for digital and data technology at NAB.

"I cant wait to join another super strong team in the personal bank and accelerate the creation of awesome experiences for customers through digital and data."

Dovico will join NAB executive CIO for personal banking Ana Cammaroto, who also left Westpac for NAB in October 2020.

“I’m delighted to share that Stevie-Ann Dovico will be joining NAB as executive technology, data and digital for the personal bank,” Cammaroto told iTnews.

“This new role is responsible for the strategic direction and growth of our data and digital delivery functions as well as business partnership and outcome delivery for personal bank’s core channels.

“Stevie-Ann joins us from Westpac where she successfully led both the build and run functions across multiple retail domains including cards and payments, personal loans and strategic marketing as well as the bank’s largest data personalisation initiative.

“Stevie-Ann also has experience across strategy, innovation and business consulting so I’m really pleased to be able to appoint someone of [her] calibre into this fast growing area.”

The new position comes as NAB shifts its $1.3 billion annual investment to put more resources into data and analytics as well as its continued migration to cloud.

Dovico first joined Westpac via BT Financial Group in 2010 as a senior compliance manager leading NSW and Queensland compliance advisory teams before stepping into the national manager role for strategy and proposition development.

She officially started at Westpac itself in 2014 developing innovation strategies and leading transformation design and delivery before stepping into the head of technology, consumer product role in 2018.

Prior to Westpac Dovico worked as a consultant for both Ernst & Young and KPMG and as a senior business analyst for Three UK out of the Sydney office.