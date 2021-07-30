NAB finds a new chief security officer

Following Nicholas McKenzie's departure in April.

National Australia Bank has appointed Sandro Bucchianeri as its new chief security officer.

Bucchianeri updated his LinkedIn profile this week to show his new role at NAB.

He most recently held security executive roles at South Africa’s Absa Group, which provides banking and other financial services.

Bucchianeri replaces Nicholas McKenzie, who left the bank in April to take up a group CIO and CISO role at Bugcrowd.

McKenzie held the CSO role at NAB for almost a year, and was global CISO for the bank for a year before that.

Prior to McKenzie, the CSO role was held by David Fairman, who is now the chief security officer for Netskope.

A NAB spokesperson confirmed Bucchianeri’s appointment.

Develop a resiliency strategy that integrates risk analysis & continuity management
IBM Maximo: Manage any asset, anytime, any place with mobile EAM
Optimise your operations with APM and AI-Powered insights
Forrester Study: Understand the total economic impact of using IBM Cloud Pak™ for Data
Technology skill development: The strategy for building better teams

Services Australia shifts most Centrelink payments to SAP S/4 HANA
Service NSW to hire 200 engineers, designers
Toll Group starts to scale out intelligent automation
Any Android security app is better than Google Play Protect

