NAB crowdsources cyber security with bug bounty program

By on
NAB crowdsources cyber security with bug bounty program

Partners with Bugcrowd.

The National Australia Bank on Friday launched a bug bounty program in partnership with crowdsourced cyber security platform Bugcrowd to strengthen its cyber posture.

Vetted security researchers with an ‘Elite Trust Score’ on Bugcrowd will be able to work in live environments to help test the bank’s security.

NAB is the first of the ‘Big Four’ banks to include a bug bounty program in its security strategy as part of a proactive response to an era of ‘hyperconnectivity’ where new threats are constantly emerging, NAB executive enterprise security Nick Mckenzie said.

He said the controlled crowdsourcing methods would bring new perspectives to the bank’s cyber practice and rewards security researchers who uncover previously undisclosed vulnerabilities at the bank.

“Controlled, crowdsourced cyber security brings together uniquely skilled testers and security researchers with fresh perspectives to uncover vulnerabilities in our defences that traditional assessment might have missed,” McKenzie said in a statement.

“Diversity is a critical yet often overlooked factor in security and controls strategies.

“Moving to a ‘paid bounty’ gives us the ability to attract a wider pool of ethically-trained security researchers from across the globe,” he said.

Bugcrowd CEO Ashish Gupta said the partnership with NAB would help improve on its existing security strategy.

“In addition to being one of the first in Australian banking to use the power of a crowdsourced security model, NAB has deployed an impressive layered security approach that is now complemented by Bugcrowd’s crowd of security researchers and platform which assists in finding security vulnerabilities faster and gather actionable insights to increase their resistance to cyber attacks,” Gupta said.

Researchers working in NAB’s live environments won’t have access to any customer data, the bank said, and activities will not impact customers’ banking experience.

Other financial institutions to run bug bounty programs with Bugcrowd include Mastercard and Jack Dorsey’s payments processing provider Square.

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Copyright © iTnews.com.au . All rights reserved.
Tags:
bug bounty bugcrowd crowdsource cyber cyber security finance financeit nab security strategy

Most Read Articles

Researchers say not to use myGovID until login flaw is fixed

Researchers say not to use myGovID until login flaw is fixed
Aussie Broadband boss says NBN Co could change price construct in months, if it wanted to

Aussie Broadband boss says NBN Co could change price construct in months, if it wanted to
Optus, Vocus score first deals in ATO telco carve-up

Optus, Vocus score first deals in ATO telco carve-up
DOS Subsystem for Linux breaks cover

DOS Subsystem for Linux breaks cover
You must be a registered member of iTnews to post a comment.
| Register

Whitepapers from our sponsors

A Migration Guide For Businesses Switching Mobile Device Management Solutions
A Migration Guide For Businesses Switching Mobile Device Management Solutions
Plan your post-COVID security strategy
Plan your post-COVID security strategy
The Executive's Guide To The Future Of Work
The Executive's Guide To The Future Of Work
Government Digital Transformation Requires Customer Obsession
Government Digital Transformation Requires Customer Obsession
Master the fundamentals of AWS cost efficiency
Master the fundamentals of AWS cost efficiency

Events

Log In

Username / Email:
Password:
  |  Forgot your password?