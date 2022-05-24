NAB bulks up its digital, data and analytics talent

NAB will have two new technology executives by the end of May as the bank pushes be a leading data-driven organisation.

Joanna Gurry and Jess Cuthbertson will step into NAB's growing team, reporting directly to chief data and analytics officer Christian Nelissen, who joined the bank last year.

Nelissen said NAB is “continuing on our journey of becoming a data driven organisation to help us improve the customer and colleague experience.

“That means hiring the best talent in data and analytics to make banking simple, safe and smart for everyone.”

Nelissen, who falls under the remit of Angela Mentis, said “just about every sector and business” is on the hunt for “great talent in the data space, including NAB.”

“We have ambitious goals, and we need great talent to help us achieve them. I’m very excited to have Jo and Jess join the enterprise data and analytics team.

“Together, they bring a wealth of knowledge and expertise to help us accelerate our digital, data and analytics agenda,” said Nelissen.

Gurry will be joining NAB as its latest executive for data delivery and sit on the enterprise data and analytics leadership team.

This team will be responsible for the connection between businesses and data build requirements plus be accountable for reusable and scalable data solutions.

Gurry will be stepping away from NBN Co after seven years as chief data officer and executive general manager, overseeing data and analytics as part of her duties.

On top this Gurry has also worked with IAG, and held multiple roles with the Commonwealth Bank across a nine year period.

Gurry, who also sits on the advisory committee member for the consumer data right, said it’ll be a “real challenge” to “build the data solutions needed to support stronger relationships with our customers and community”.

“It's a great time to be joining an experienced team to transform data and analytics at NAB," said Gurry.

Meanwhile, Cuthbertson fills the role of NAB’s executive for customer decisions on the enterprise data and analytics leadership team.

Cuthbertson started in April, and is responsible for creating personalised customer experiences and boosting NAB investments.

Cuthbertson said NAB’s investment in various digital, data and analytics capabilities “provides the perfect platform to achieve personalisation at scale”

Cuthbertson joins from rival CBA where she took on several roles during her four-year stint including general manager, data and analytics for business banking.

Prior to this Cuthbertson spent ten years with British banking and insurance NatWest Group and worked in tech roles in the US.