myGov mobile app lands at last

By on
A year after first hoped.

The long-delayed myGov app has at last been launched.

The previous government first flagged the idea of a native iOS and Android app as the interface to myGov in 2019.

In July 2021, iTnews reported that the app was under development by Accenture, IBM, and Arq Group working with Deloitte.

In October last year, Services Australia said it hoped to launch the app in December 2021.

In August this year, Services Australia set a revised launch date before the end of 2022, which has now been delivered.

Minister for government services Bill Shorten said the app promised simplier sign-in using "a six-digit PIN or, if [users] prefer, the phones’ security feature, such as fingerprint or face recognition."

There’s also a digital wallet to store government-issued cards and documents, with QR codes to verify that documents are genuine and valid.

This means “providers do not need to store your personal information," Shorten said.

“You can currently add Centrelink concession cards and your international Covid-19 vaccination certificate to the myGov wallet. Soon, you’ll be able to add additional items, such as your Medicare card.”

