By on
Monash Uni opens $6.5 million robotics lab
Professor Elizabeth Croft at the Monash Robotics Lab, 3 May 2022.
Monash University

To research both assistive and service robotics.

Monash University has launched a $6.5 million robotics lab to research artificial intelligence. 

The university said in a statement that the Monash Robotics Lab would have four key areas of research and development: design and manipulation, modelling and control, perception and learning and human-robot interaction.

Director of Monash robotics and ARC future fellow professor Dana Kulic said the research would be applied to a broad range of sectors, such as manufacturing, transportation, construction, medical and surgical, mining and agriculture and both assistive and service robotics. 

“I’m excited to build on Monash’s existing research strengths in robotics to develop an integrated and interdisciplinary approach to robotics research and education,” Kulic said. 

“Not just traditional robotics in industry and manufacturing, but robotics that work in human environments with and for people.” 

Monash University president and vice-chancellor professor Margaret Gardner said the launch of the research facility is an important step in advancing AI knowledge and innovation.

“Robots are changing and improving the lives of people across the globe every day.”

“This investment shows our ongoing commitment to world-leading research and education in this important and dynamic field, and aligns with our goals and ambitions within Monash’s strategic plan, ‘Impact 2030’ to address the great challenges of our time through innovative and excellent education and research.”

The University said the lab was the latest in a series of the robotics precincts it had built, along with the Makerspace, Monash Smart Manufacturing Hub, Data Futures Institute and Monash Generator.

