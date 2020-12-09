Mirvac, Dexus and Investa unveil floor-by-floor view of office telco performance

Three of Australia’s largest commercial building managers - Mirvac, Dexus, Investa - are now publicly showing the fixed-line and in-building performance of cellular services in office blocks under management.

The three companies yesterday launched what they are calling the ‘Connectivity Index’, which comprises an interactive map that prospective tenants can use to see what level of internet and voice connectivity they might be getting themselves in for.

Each building on the list contains a link to an audit report; cellular performance is broken down by telco, speed (basic or superior) and by the area of the building, such as tenanted space, stairwells and basement car parks.

The reports - such as this one [pdf] for 44 Market Street in Sydney - also contain a list of fixed-line operators that service the building, and additional information such as the availability of rooftop space for antennas or point-to-point links.

Even more detailed data - such as “detailed floor-by-floor” information - is available “on request”, the companies said.

The index is designed to “ensure landlords of major commercial properties have the ability to provide their clients with access to relevant information relating to the connectivity profile of individual buildings.”

Spokesperson Chris Carr said that connectivity requirements had increased during Covid-19, leading the real estate investment trusts (REITs) to collaborate on a way to show the data to prospective and current tenants.

“Establishing an optimal connected workplace has become even more critical for companies,” Carr said.

“In 2020 we have seen increased uptake in the adoption of cloud-based solutions and online applications with people working between their corporate offices and other locations.

“As a result, major landlords are wanting to ensure their clients are provided with access to key communications enablers so they can thrive in this evolving environment."

Carr said up to 80 percent of mobile calls made by corporate employees were placed indoors, “therefore indoor mobile coverage is an expectation, not a ‘nice to have’ anymore.”

He said that connectivity requirements varied between tenants, and the objective of the index was to provide enough data for tenants to strike the right balance in their requirements.

“With the connectivity index, the industry has come together to enhance access to data and to provide transparency for our tenants as it relates to mobile services and data infrastructure,” Investa’s group executive for real estate services and business operations Sally Franklin said.

“This ensures it remains top of mind in leasing and fit-out discussions and central to the way we at Investa plan our building technology investments.”