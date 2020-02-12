Microsoft tries again to plug exploited IE zero-day

By on
Microsoft tries again to plug exploited IE zero-day

Third time lucky?

Microsoft has fixed a critical vulnerability in the Internet Explorer web browser for its Windows operating system, which the company said in January was being exploited in the wild and which appears to be a carry-over from September last year.

This is Microsoft's third try at fixing the memory corruption flaw in the Windows Scripting Engine component used by Internet Explorer, Google Project Zero security engineer Maddie Stone said.

An attacker can exploit the CVE-2020-0674 vulnerability remotely to execute arbitrary code with the same privileges as the user.

Neither Microsoft nor Google have revealed where and when the exploitation attempts took place.

A second criticial memory corruption bug in the Scripting Engine, CVE-2020-0673, that could be exploited remotely as well is also taken care of by Microsoft's set of security patches for this month.

The February 2020 Patch Wednesday collection contains a large amount of fixes for vulnerabilities, 99 in total.

Of these, 12 are rated as critical, and 17 allow for remote code execution.

Four vulnerabilities in Microsoft's Remote Desktop client, services and protocol are also fixed.

Two, CVEs 2020-0681 and 2020-0734 in the Remote Desktop client, were labelled by Microsoft as critical with a warning of "exploitation more likely".

Attackers could exploit the flaws through malicious servers, to remotely run code on connecting RDP clients.

Apart from Internet Explorer, Patch Wednesday contains bugs fixes for flaws that affect the newer versions of the Windows and Windows Server operating systems and components for these such as the Edge web browser and the Malicious Software Removal Tool.

Microsot's Office productivity suite also receives fixes, along with the Exchange mail and calendaring server software and the SQL Server database.

 

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Copyright © iTnews.com.au . All rights reserved.
Tags:
internet explorer microsoft patch wednesday security windows
In Partnership With

Most Read Articles

Toll Group hit by "new variant" of Mailto ransomware

Toll Group hit by "new variant" of Mailto ransomware
NAB sets end goal of being "100 percent in the cloud"

NAB sets end goal of being "100 percent in the cloud"
ACSC gets to grips with Mailto threat after Toll Group infection

ACSC gets to grips with Mailto threat after Toll Group infection
Toll Group confirms "targeted" ransomware attack

Toll Group confirms "targeted" ransomware attack
You must be a registered member of iTnews to post a comment.
| Register

Whitepapers from our sponsors

Are you getting profitable outcomes from your IT?
Are you getting profitable outcomes from your IT?
Your Microsoft Security journey starts here
Your Microsoft Security journey starts here
Is your AWS framework well-architected?
Is your AWS framework well-architected?
Why you should reassess your cybersecurity posture
Why you should reassess your cybersecurity posture
How will you manage the cloud data deluge?
How will you manage the cloud data deluge?

Events

Log In

Username / Email:
Password:
  |  Forgot your password?