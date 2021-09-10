Microsoft to take site-by-site approach to US office reopening

By on
Microsoft to take site-by-site approach to US office reopening

Ditches plan to reopen on a specific date.

Microsoft said on Thursday it will no longer target a specific date for reopening all of its US offices and instead will reopen each site based on whether it meets a set of company criteria and local health guidelines.

"Given the uncertainty of Covid-19, we've decided against attempting to forecast a new date for a full reopening of our US work sites in favor of opening US work sites as soon as we're able to do so safely based on public health guidance," Microsoft said in a blog post.

Microsoft had earlier said it would open its Redmond headquarters as well as other US offices on October 4.

Microsoft on Thursday said each US site will return to work when all local government guidelines are met and when the site has reached "Stage 6" of a set of criteria the company detailed in March.

Hitting the sixth stage requires that "Covid-19 is no longer a significant burden on the local community and presents itself more like an endemic virus such as the seasonal flu," Microsoft said in an earlier blog post.

Some big tech firms are delaying a return to office, while others like Facebook are making vaccinations mandatory due to the spike in Covid-19 cases in the country.

The software giant said it will also give a 30-day transition period that provides time for employees to prepare before getting back to offices.

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Tags:
microsoft office remote return strategy wfh work

Sponsored Whitepapers

Future of work: Support your distributed HR workforce with digital document processes
Future of work: Support your distributed HR workforce with digital document processes
Develop a resiliency strategy that integrates risk analysis & continuity management
Develop a resiliency strategy that integrates risk analysis & continuity management
IBM Maximo: Manage any asset, anytime, any place with mobile EAM
IBM Maximo: Manage any asset, anytime, any place with mobile EAM
Optimise your operations with APM and AI-Powered insights
Optimise your operations with APM and AI-Powered insights
Forrester Study: Understand the total economic impact of using IBM Cloud Pak&#8482; for Data
Forrester Study: Understand the total economic impact of using IBM Cloud Pak™ for Data

Events

Most Read Articles

SA govt trials home quarantine app with facial recognition, GPS tracking

SA govt trials home quarantine app with facial recognition, GPS tracking
ATO pilots facial verification on myGovID

ATO pilots facial verification on myGovID
New ActiveX Windows zero-day exploited: Microsoft alert

New ActiveX Windows zero-day exploited: Microsoft alert
Police get online account takeover, data disruption powers

Police get online account takeover, data disruption powers

Log In

Email:
Password:
  |  Forgot your password?