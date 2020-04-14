Microsoft Teams to raise viewable participants to nine

By on
Microsoft Teams to raise viewable participants to nine

But users still want to see everyone.

Microsoft will issue an update for its Teams video conferencing and collaboration software by the end of April that bumps up the number call participants that be seen simultaneously to nine.

The number of participants that can be seen at the same time is currently only four, and increasing that figure is a hotly requested feature, with almost 40,000 upvotes in the Teams user feedback forum.

While users welcomed the increase, they still indicated they would like Teams to display everyone in the call, be it five, 10 or 50 participants.

Apple's Group FaceTime is limited to just four viewable speakers out of the maximum 32 that can be on a call at the same time.

Zoom, which has piled on user numbers during the COVID-19 lockdowns around the world, can display up to 49 participants out of 100 on a call.

Google Classic Hangouts displays video of all the maximum 10 call participants, as does its Hangouts Meet which can handle a total of 30 users.

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Copyright © iTnews.com.au . All rights reserved.
Tags:
cloud google hangouts group facetime microsoft teams video conferencing zoom

Most Read Articles

Vodafone chief flags co-investment option to upgrade NBN FTTN users to full fibre

Vodafone chief flags co-investment option to upgrade NBN FTTN users to full fibre
Singapore stops teachers using Zoom app

Singapore stops teachers using Zoom app
ATO buys-up bulk kit for work-from-home shift

ATO buys-up bulk kit for work-from-home shift
NBN activations surge above 42,000 a week as Australia locks down

NBN activations surge above 42,000 a week as Australia locks down
You must be a registered member of iTnews to post a comment.
| Register

Whitepapers from our sponsors

Move Beyond Passwords
Move Beyond Passwords
Here's the fast, cost-effective way to deploy Single Sign-On for Office 365
Here's the fast, cost-effective way to deploy Single Sign-On for Office 365
Driving business innovation through private cloud solutions
Driving business innovation through private cloud solutions
Future proofing your datacentre with hyperconverged infrastructure
Future proofing your datacentre with hyperconverged infrastructure
The Network for the Digital Business Starts with the Secure Access Service Edge (SASE)
The Network for the Digital Business Starts with the Secure Access Service Edge (SASE)

Events

Log In

Username / Email:
Password:
  |  Forgot your password?